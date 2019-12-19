Xbox Game Pass Is Loaded This Week

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Image: Barkar B (Flickr)

There was a time when the monthly drops for Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus were worth looking forward to. Xbox Game Pass is now the one to watch out for, especially in a week when you get games like The Witcher 3 and Untitled Goose Game.

Both titles will be available on Xbox Game Pass for consoles - not PC - by the end of the week, according to the Xbox blog. Subscribers should already be able to download Untitled Goose Game, which launched yesterday on PS4 and Xbox One, while this Friday the service will also get:

  • Life is Strange 2 Ep. 5
  • Pillars of Eternity
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The fifth episode of Life is Strange 2 means the whole season is available now, so if you've been waiting for the full series to be available, you can do so. It'll take you around 16 hours to knock through all six episodes, maybe 20 if you're a completionist. Coupled with the roughly 35-40 hours it takes to get through Pillars of Eternity, and between 60 to 80 hours to work through The Witcher 3, that's enough by itself to keep you going over the break.

It's worth reiterating: none of these games are available for Game Pass subscribers on PC, only console. PC users haev already gotten Age of Wonders: Planetfall, the Faeria CCG, Halo Reach Europa Universalis 4, Demon's Tilt, Pathologic 2, My Friend Pedro, Human: Fall Flat and Metro: Last Light Redux though, so they're not missing out too much. Sure, none of those games feature The Goose or Geralt, but you can't have everything.

Comments

  • Braaains @braaains

    between 60 to 80 hours to work through The Witcher 3

    Is that a speedrun? Or am I just really slow? :P

    5
    • bass400 @bass400

      Agree. I spent about that length of time just playing gwent.

      2
    • os42 @os42

      Christ, I got side-tracked playing other games around the 90hr mark, and have been too intimidated by the thought of trying to figure out what was happening in the story that I haven't gone back since... I think I'm about halfway through it. I loved TW3's world building and how the environmental storytelling could lead into actual questlines, but it taught me there is such a thing as "too much game."

      1
  • charlie_s123 @charlie_s123

    Microsoft are really starting to make a good value proposition to me before next-gen. Is it time for me to go back to Xbox?

    0
    • bondles @bondles

      The Game Pass value offer is really insane, especially if you have both XBox and PC to take full advantage. I'm sure it'll all go to hell in a couple of years through the same kind of fragmentation that has made streaming video suck, but for now it's brilliant.

      1
      • charlie_s123 @charlie_s123

        Yeah, the PC + Xbox thing is very appealing to me. I just get this feeling I'll switch over then have a grass is greener moment looking back at PS5!

        0
        • Kasterix @kasterix

          The crossplay offerings on a bunch of games on Gamepass for PC/Xbox is something that nobody else really offers yet. Letting me choose whether I just want to sit on the couch or at my PC to play the same game with the same save file is worth every cent to me personally.

          There are a lot of subscription services out there, but the Ultimate Game Pass offering is on another level.

          And I say this as someone who is always on the fence about giving Microsoft credit for anything because of the hoops I have to jump through to get Windows to not behave like spyware I paid to take control of my computer away from me.

          1
  • snoweee @snoweee

    Is the Witcher 3 a good value Game pass game, though? From the sound of it, you're putting 60+ hours into the game. By that point, isn't it better to just buy the game on the Christmas sales that are about to start in 24 hours (well, the steam one starts then antway)? I can just see myself paying $15 A month for six months before it gets removed from Game Pass and then I have to buy the game to finish off the side quests (exclusivley on the Microsoft store so I don't lose my save).

    To me under 5 hour games that you are in the fence about are the real winners for game pass. I picked up the three months for $1 and it's great. I played a run of Dead Cells (and got up to the last stage before getting a cheap death) which convinced me I should get it on the Switch for portability, I played through superhot and I've started Red Strings Club. Plus tried out Viod Bastards, which I like but need to put more time into; Blair Witch, which doesn't run on my computer; and Bloodstained, which is alright but not really worth my time right now. Most of these games have sat on my wishlist for over a year now.

    0
    • DogMan @dogman

      I get what you're saying but I think that's the risk with any streaming service. They're worth it for their ability to provide massive amounts of content but you run the risk of being on the last season when the show is cycled out. In Witcher 3's case it's not so bad. If you're deep enough that you feel the need to continue you're probably ok with buying the sale version later. Most people who play on Game Pass will probably either beat it before then, love it enough they want a copy, or get 5 hours in and decide it's not for them.

      0
      • snoweee @snoweee

        I still don't get the value for money, going off Steam (It's the easiest storefront to get historic data), last Steam sale, it went down to $18 AUD, if you're going to get deep into the game, it'd be better value for the majority of people to buy that and have it to own than pay for game pass while trying to get through it.

        I can just see a whole group of people in ten years, having spent at least $1800 (assuming Microsoft don't raise the price) and owning no games to show for it. The same way that I wish I had kept buying physical media of my top movies of the last decade.

        0
  • soldant @soldant

    GamePass has been great value - so long as you play lots of games off the list. The fact it includes PC is icing on the cake. I’ve gotten my money’s worth form it.

    0

