You Better Believe This Is Another Witcher 3 Art Post

Andrzej Dybowski is a freelance artist who has recently worked on stuff like League of Legends, The Witcher 3 and Metro Exodus.
You can see more of Andrzej’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.
