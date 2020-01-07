Microsoft: AMD's New Xbox Renders Are Fake

Alienware Has Basically Made A Switch Clone

Report: Get Ready For A New Switch This Year

2019's Last Big Cosplay Show Was A Christmas Treat

The cosplay calendar—at least as far as cons go—has a tradition of closing out just before Christmas, when Holiday Matsuri is held in Florida. With warm weather, pools and an Orlando resort on offer, it was the perfect place to get away from colder climates and spend a weekend dressing up.

Below is a gallery of cosplay from the event, with all shots taken by Mineralblu. As usual, you’ll find every cosplayer’s social media information, the character they’re cosplaying as and the series its from watermarked on the image.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature ps5 ps5-dev-kit

Here's The PlayStation 5 Dev Kit, Courtesy Of One Very Ballsy Cleaner

Someone's definitely going to lose their job over this.
2019-in-review au

Here's Your Most Disappointing Game Of 2019

Gee, I wonder what the winner for this will be.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles