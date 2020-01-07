2019's Last Big Cosplay Show Was A Christmas Treat

The cosplay calendar—at least as far as cons go—has a tradition of closing out just before Christmas, when Holiday Matsuri is held in Florida. With warm weather, pools and an Orlando resort on offer, it was the perfect place to get away from colder climates and spend a weekend dressing up.

Below is a gallery of cosplay from the event, with all shots taken by Mineralblu. As usual, you’ll find every cosplayer’s social media information, the character they’re cosplaying as and the series its from watermarked on the image.