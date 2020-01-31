$520 Baby Yoda Figure Is An Exercise In Abject Terror

Yeah, he’s cute on the screen, but in the flesh? With those enormous dead eyes and wistful stare? Anyone who buys this “life-size” recreation of Baby Yoda is in for nothing but nightmares.

Proving that the uncanny valley exists for toys as well as 3D visuals, perhaps the most unsettling part of Sideshow’s 16.5" tall figure is the head fuzz, which I don’t think I ever noticed on the show but will now never unsee.

It’s out sometime between August and October for $US350 ($522).