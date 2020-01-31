Nintendo Is Releasing An Animal Crossing Switch, And It Is Beautiful

Top Streamers Are Leaving Twitch Amidst Big Money And Shady Deals

Aussie Researchers Are Tackling Esports' Next Big Challenge: Sleep

$520 Baby Yoda Figure Is An Exercise In Abject Terror

Yeah, he’s cute on the screen, but in the flesh? With those enormous dead eyes and wistful stare? Anyone who buys this “life-size” recreation of Baby Yoda is in for nothing but nightmares.

Proving that the uncanny valley exists for toys as well as 3D visuals, perhaps the most unsettling part of Sideshow’s 16.5" tall figure is the head fuzz, which I don’t think I ever noticed on the show but will now never unsee.

It’s out sometime between August and October for $US350 ($522).

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

blizzard feature remaster warcraft warcraft-3 warcraft-3-reforged warcraft-iii world-of-warcraft

Warcraft 3: Reforged Isn't Much Of An Upgrade

The remastered version of Blizzard’s real-time strategy classic Warcraft 3 launched yesterday, and while I’m nowhere near as disappointed by the lack of enhancements and upgrades as the folks over at the official forums, Warcraft 3: Reforged certainly hasn’t impressed me.
blizzard dota feature riot valve warcraft warcraft-3 warcraft-3-reforged

Blizzard Owns Your Custom Warcraft 3: Reforged Games

It is a fact somewhat lost to time—though certainly not one Blizzard will ever forget—that the eternally enduring MOBA genre got its start in Blizzard games. Riot and Valve, however, ended up reaping the rewards of seeds that were sown by custom game-makers in StarCraft and Warcraft 3. After a 2012 lawsuit, Valve even got to keep the “Dota” name that originally took root in Warcraft 3. With Warcraft 3: Reforged, it seems that Blizzard is not keen on allowing history to repeat itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles