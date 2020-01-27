A Better Look At The New Ghost In The Shell 3D Anime

Every Big Game Coming Out In February

Screenshot: Netflix Asia

Last fall, when the teaser for the full-3D animation Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 was released, there was a range of reactions. Some were totally put off, while others thought it looked ok. Now, thanks to the latest trailer, we can get a better look at the anime. And you know what? Maybe it looks ok!

Now, I don’t think it looks great. The original art from the first animated movies and TV shows were so damn good, you end up making the comparison.

Screenshot: Netflix Asia

This is a pretty good Batou—but it does have kiddy, 3D-digital cartoon look. So does a lot of the other moments in the trailer.

Screenshot: Netflix Asia

Though, the animation with the Tachikoma is buttery smooth.

Gif: Netflix Asia

And then there’s this sequence.

I’m much more optimistic about this show! Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will begin streaming this April. 

