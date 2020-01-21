This Week In Games: PC Pokemon, I Choose You

Netflix Australia Just Picked Up 21 Studio Ghibli Movies

The Best Gaming Podcasts For 2020 [Updated!]

A Droid On A Mission

This week on (the first!) Snapshots, we have a Deathclaw chilling on a roof, a sad turtle, Batman going to heaven, a tiny little droid on a mission and more!

I really love the Uncharted 4 screenshot. It doesn’t even look like it’s from Uncharted, instead, it looks like a screen from an indie horror game or something. Also, those skies in Red Dead Redemption II sure are pretty.

Fallout 76 (Screenshot: @Tirannie12, Twitter)
Star Wars Battlefront II (Screenshot: @DotPone, Twitter)
Uncharted 4 (Screenshot: @Senua_s, Twitter)
Days Gone (Screenshot: @Chris2551, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @azuazu1202luna, Twitter)
Batman: Arkham Knight (Screenshot: @SindyJ_B, Twitter)
The Division 2 (Screenshot: @Rreecar, Twitter)
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider (Screenshot: @RobRagiel, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @supersonicvp, Twitter)

Good luck little droid. I love you and will wait for you.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games. If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au devolver-digital observation survey win

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey [Last Day!]

You've got one day left to win a whole truckload of stuff with our first reader survey of the year: several gaming packs from Five Star including a SEGA Mega Drive Mini bundle, vouchers for The Iconic, $300 of food from Deliveroo, and an Ultimate Gamer Pack for all your console gaming courtesy of Turtle Beach.
au best-of feature gaming-podcasts podcasts

The Best Gaming Podcasts For 2020 [Updated!]

Podcasts are great. Whether you're drifting off to sleep, driving in to work or trying to stay awake on the bus, podcasts are the perfect entertainment on the go. Luckily, for the avid gamer, there's a range of fantastic gaming podcasts around - here are a few of our favourites.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles