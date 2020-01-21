A Droid On A Mission

This week on (the first!) Snapshots, we have a Deathclaw chilling on a roof, a sad turtle, Batman going to heaven, a tiny little droid on a mission and more!

I really love the Uncharted 4 screenshot. It doesn’t even look like it’s from Uncharted, instead, it looks like a screen from an indie horror game or something. Also, those skies in Red Dead Redemption II sure are pretty.

Fallout 76 (Screenshot: @Tirannie12, Twitter)

Star Wars Battlefront II (Screenshot: @DotPone, Twitter)

Uncharted 4 (Screenshot: @Senua_s, Twitter)

Days Gone (Screenshot: @Chris2551, Twitter)

Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @azuazu1202luna, Twitter)

Batman: Arkham Knight (Screenshot: @SindyJ_B, Twitter)

The Division 2 (Screenshot: @Rreecar, Twitter)

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider (Screenshot: @RobRagiel, Twitter)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @supersonicvp, Twitter)

Good luck little droid. I love you and will wait for you.