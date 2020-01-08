A Final Fantasy XV MMORPG For Mobile Is Coming

Square Enix is teaming up with South Korean developer JSC Games and Chinese game maker GAEA Mobile to develop a Final Fantasy XV massively multiplayer online role-playing game for mobile.

Tentatively titled, well, Final Fantasy 15 Mobile, the game has been in the works for a few years. It’s being developed with Unreal Engine 4 and will be published by Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group, Inven reports.

FFXV is no stranger to mobile. Back in 2017, Square Enix released a generically bad Final Fantasy XV-ish mobile game subtitled A New Empire. The following year saw Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition, which was a significantly better effort.

According to Kultur, the upcoming game is set in a parallel FFXV world that takes place right after Noctis begins his journey. The mobile game will feature new, full-scale regions to explore. The developers say they hope to bring the original console experience’s flashy action and graphics to mobile with touch-based controls.

A trailer is expected during the first half of this year, along with concrete release details. According to Enduins (via ZhugeEX), the game will be released in China first. A global release is planned, apparently.