A Game Where The Goose Invades Your Desktop

The Goose is the greatest agent of chaos our generation has ever seen. So it's only right that someone put The Goose where they belong: in Windows.

Available for free through itch.io, Desktop Goose is a simple game: The Goose takes over your computer. Trying to write something in Word? The Goose will wander around and leave mud marks over your document. Trying to rearrange icons on your desktop? Don't worry, because The Goose will run around and move them for you.

Stupid enough to leave the mouse cursor hanging around? The Goose will, y'know, just nick off with it. If they're feeling friendly, The Goose will even drag windows onto your screen with Goose memes.

And if you're trying to play a video game? Well, uh, good luck with that.

2020 GOTY right here. You can download Desktop Goose for yourself over at itch.

Comments

  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    It looks like The Goose has brought back that obnoxious, autoplaying "Kotaku Plays Overcooked" widget too.

    This reminds me of the old desktop mascots that were really popular at one point. Those ones that would come and sit on your browser bars or just wander around until you picked them up and dragged them somewhere else.

    1
  • death_au @death_au

    Reminds me of the old After Dark Bad Dog screensaver. I loved how that little scamp would interact with Windows and attempt to ruin everything... It was fun.

    0

