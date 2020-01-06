A new When They Cry (Higurashi no Naku Koro ni) anime project has begun, Famitsu reports.
Akio Watanabe is doing the character designs, while Passione is handling the animation duties. No word yet about a broadcast date in Japan or internationally.
