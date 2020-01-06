This Week In Games: Breakdancing Crabs

Here's The PlayStation 5 Dev Kit, Courtesy Of One Very Ballsy Cleaner

Some NPCs In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Look Scary Up Close

A New When They Cry (Higurashi No Naku Koro Ni) Anime Project Has Begun

A new When They Cry (Higurashi no Naku Koro ni) anime project has begun, Famitsu reports.

Akio Watanabe is doing the character designs, while Passione is handling the animation duties. No word yet about a broadcast date in Japan or internationally. 

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature ps5 ps5-dev-kit

Here's The PlayStation 5 Dev Kit, Courtesy Of One Very Ballsy Cleaner

Someone's definitely going to lose their job over this.
2019-in-review au

Here's Your Most Disappointing Game Of 2019

Gee, I wonder what the winner for this will be.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles