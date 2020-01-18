Adult Video Star Does A Very Good Nier: Automata Cosplay

Game Delays Cause More Crunch

Photo: Kana Momonogi

Kana Momonogi has uploaded several images of her 2B from NieR: Automata cosplay. The images have gone viral online in Japan and appear to be work safe. Well that’s good, I reckon!

Besides appearing in adult films, Momonogi is a singer in the idol group the Ebisu Muscats, which is largely made up of porn stars and bikini models. 

Considering how explicit 2B cosplays can get, the restraint here is admirable.

The full set is on Instagram. The cosplay and the photos are quite good, staying faithful to the spirit of the character:

Comments

  • thearbiter117 @thearbiter117

    These are indeed good.
    And while i agree its nice to see some 'restraint' in a 2B photo shoot, i also can't help but hope she uses this costume in some of her future 'content' :P

