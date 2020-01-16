All The Awesome New Comics To Add To Your Pull List In 2020

Image: Emanuela Lupacchino, Ray McCarthy, DC Comics

A new year, a new decade—one that’s bringing with it oodles of books, movies, and TV shows to look forward to. But you need something to read in between looking all those things, right? So thank goodness the first few months of the year are jam-packed with amazing new comic series kicking off—here are our picks for what to look out for.

January

Marvel

Thor #1—Having brought peace to the Ten Realms, King Thor finally feels as if he can rest and take in the world he’s spent his life fighting so hard to protect. But when a mystical phenomenon known as the Black Winter begins to manifest on the horizon, the god of thunder realises he’ll have to pick his hammer up once again and summon the power of the storms to do what he does best: Save the universe—which will be a running theme in this article. (Donny Cates, Nic Klein)

Guardians of the Galaxy #1—Though Marvel’s comics universe is full of gods from a number of different mythologies, the gods of Olympus are unique in that their collective presence is a harbinger of war. When the entire pantheon suddenly shows up and poses an immediate threat to the larger galaxy, the Guardians team up to do what they can to save the day. (Al Ewing, Juan Cabal)

Iron Man 2020 #1—In the distant future when artificial intelligences have gained full sentience and begun to agitate for their freedom, war rages between man and machine. With the Robot Rebellion willing to do whatever it takes to wipe out its organic overlords, Iron Man Arno Stark steps up to the plate to figure out a way bring an end to all of the chaos. (Dan Slott, Christos Gage, Pete Wood)

The Ruins of Ravencroft:

Carnage #1—Ravencroft is infamous for being the place where some of the Marvel universe’s most deranged, dangerous psychopaths are brought to be rehabilitated. But like all institutions where supervillains are studied, Ravencroft is also prone to being the site of death and destruction that leaves it in constant need of reconstruction. Following the events of Absolute Carnage, the world needs Ravencroft more than ever, but sinister things buried deep in the bowels of the institute begin to make their way to the surface in this new series. (Frank Tieri, Guiu Villanova)

Sabretooth #1—As more and more information about Ravencroft’s history begins to come to light, various heroes and villains’ connections to the horrific place are exposed in fascinating ways. (Frank Tieri, Guillermo Sana)

Dracula #1—While most of the world knew Ravencroft as a place where relatively run-of-the-mill super-criminals were treated for psychological maladies, Captain America’s one of the few people who realised the supernatural truth lurking in the institution’s shadows. (Frank Tieri, Stefano Landini)

Ravencroft #1—Difficult as it is to believe, Ravencroft is finally rebuilt, staffed, and ready to take in a new generation of criminals who desperately need the institute’s special brand of rehabilitation. But what John Jameson and Ravencroft’s other employees begin to realise as this series opens is that the hospital, which seemingly has a mind of its own, might not want the patients within to escape its inner darkness. (Frank Tieri, Angel Unzueta)

Marvel Tales: Ravencroft #1—In this anthology about the Ravencroft Asylum for the Criminally Insane, characters like Cletus Kasady, Norman Osborn, and Ravencroft founder Dr. Ashley Kafka take centre stage in tales that highlight how each and everyone one of them has a more than a monstrous side. (J.M. DeMatteis, Tom DeFalco, Dan Slott, Sal Buscema, Ron Lim, Stuart Immonen)

Captain America: The End #1—When the Earth of a distant future becomes overrun with hordes of Red Skulls, Captain America is the last hero living who has the power to take on his oldest foe and perhaps usher in a new era of peace. (Erik Larson)

Deadpool: The End #1—At the end of days, the only living beings left walking on the Earth will be the cockroaches...and Deadpool. But even though Deadpool’s functionally immortal, that doesn’t mean there won’t be things in the end times hell-bent on killing him or at least putting him in near unimaginable pain. (Joe Kelly, Mike Hawthorne)

Captain Marvel: The End #1—After venturing deep into the uncharted depths of space to bring her brand of justice to planets no Earthlings would ever live to know about, Carol Danvers returns to her home galaxy to find that everything’s changed. Unsure as she is of the way things are now that she’s back, Captain Marvel knows that if she wants to discover the truth about what’s happened to her home, she’s going to have to fight. (Kelly Thompson, Carmen Carnero)

Miles Morales: The End #1—Though most everywhere else in the world has crumbled and turned to ash in the distant future, Brooklyn’s still standing strong thanks in large part to the efforts of Miles Morales, who has long since given up the Spider-Man moniker. Miles is a different man in his old age, but he’s just the hero Brooklyn needs to survive the apocalyptic terrors threatening the borough. (Saladin Ahmed, Damion Scott)

Venom: The End #1—Deep and powerful as the bond between the Venom symbiote and Eddie Brock has been in the past, there was always going to be a point in time when the two would end up parting ways for good. Being a human, Eddie was fated to die, but as a member of the Klyntar race, the symbiote had the potential to live a much, much longer life—a life spanning trillions of years until it became the final hero with the courage to fight for the living. (Adam Warren, Chamba)

Doctor Strange: The End #1—Magic may be one of the most powerful forces in the universe, but what is a legendary Sorcerer Supreme to do in a far-flung future where the mystical arts have been all but forgotten? Stephen Strange might be a fish out of water in a world that’s defined by cybernetics and machines, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have more than a few tricks up his sleeve that’ll make him an even more powerful hero than he was in the past. (Leah Williams, Filipe Andrade)

Star #1—After being transformed into a superpowered Kree-human by Dr. Minerva, Ripley Ryan became the superhero known as Star...and then she took a heel turn and tried to kill Captain Marvel...and then she got her arse summarily kicked. After being thrown in the Raft for becoming a proper villain, Star assumed that her life was all but over, but when the Reality Stone decides to bond with her, she’s infused with a new level of power that gives her a second chance at freedom, and she must decide what kind of person she wants to be. (Kelly Thompson, Javier Pina)

Marvels X #1—Most people fantasize about one day being able to live in the world all alone free of all their responsibilities. For David, though, that kind of solitude is his reality because he’s one of the last living human beings in a world that’s otherwise populated by bloodthirsty monsters who want to eat him. David knows that if he makes it to New York City where the world’s remaining superheroes all live, he might have the chance to live a happy life, but getting to the city is going to prove more difficult than anticipated. (Alex Ross, Jim Kreuger, Well-Bee)

Weapon Plus: World War IV #1—The experimental super-soldier serum biochemist Ted Sallis was close to perfecting would have given the American military an unprecedented advantage in combat were it not for a freak accident that left Sallis dead in the ground. But the scientist’s research lives on once it falls into the hands of the Weapon IV program, which is about to do what Sallis couldn’t and create a new type of plant-controlling lethal weapon. (Benjamin Percy, Georges Jeanty)

Amazing Spider-Man: Daily Bugle #1—With Wilson Fisk acting as New York City’s newest mayor, the staff of the Daily Bugle know that their hard-hitting journalism is more necessary now than ever. The reporters are all committed to keeping their readers informed about the political power players angling to shape all of their lives—especially power players like the mayor himself. (Mat Johnson, Mack Chater)

Avengers of the Wastelands #1—Following the events of Dead Man Logan, the world’s population of superheroes has been all but destroyed thanks to the Red Skull, and Doctor Doom’s evil regime grows stronger each and every day. But in the desolate Wastelands, Dani Cage and her trusty hammer Mjolnir continue to fight the good fight, and with new Ant-Man Dwight and the Hulk by her side, Dani sets out on a mission to assemble a new generation of Avengers. (Ed Brisson, Jonas Scharf)

Tarot #1—At various moments in the past, different incarnations of the Avengers and the Defenders have worked alongside one another to protect the world from harm. But when Diablo the alchemist shows up on the scene with a powerful deck of tarot cards, he’s able to turn the heroes against one another and trap them in a mystical game that might rip everyone apart at the seams. (Alan Davis, Paul Renaud)

Jessica Jones #1—Though she’s not above kicking villain arse with other superheroes, Jessica Jones knows she’s better cut out for the private investigator life. But when one of her former clients turns up dead in her office, Jessica has to figure out how to clear her own name or risk becoming labelled the kind of criminal she’s spent her life putting behind bars. (Kelly Thompson, Mattia de Iulis)

Hawkeye: Freefall #1—It’s been a while since Clint Barton operated as the vigilante Ronin, but when a new Ronin suddenly shows up and begins wreaking havoc, everyone initially assumes that it’s Clint beneath the hood. Eager to clear his name, Clint rushes into battle to take on his imposter, but the clash between hero and villain is going to be bigger than any one singular fistfight. (Matthew Rosenberg, Otto Schmidt)

Atlantis Attacks #1—Having now survived their first world-threatening comics event, the new Agents of Atlas are closer than ever and even more prepared to deal with whatever dangers they might face as a team. But when the group becomes the target of Namor, the world’s haughtiest mutant king, the young heroes are plunged into an epic battle that will test the bonds of their friendship. (Greg Pak, Ario Anindito)

Immortal Hulk: Great Power #1—The thing about the Hulk is that even if you manage to expel him (and the gamma radiation that created him) from your body, the being lives on as an essence that can move into other people. When the Hulk abandons Bruce Banner, he thinks his life’s about to become a lot more peaceful, but it isn’t long before he realises that the Hulk’s found a new host: Spider-Man. (Tom Taylor, Jorge Molina)

Marvel’s Black Widow Prelude #1—Before she became one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s mightiest heroes, Natasha Romanoff was one of many Black Widows whose career as a professional assassin required her to live several different lives. Each of these lives pushed Nathasha to learn new things about herself, and together they all added up to a collection of experiences that made her a perfect fit for the Avengers. (Peter David, Carlos Villa)

Web of Venom: The Good Son #1—Normie Osborn, the Goblin Childe, and Dylan Brock, Son of Venom, are more than their parents’ legacies, and now that they’ve survived encounters with the lethal symbiote murderer Carnage, the boys are free to finally decide what’s next for them in life. (Zac Thompson, Diogenes Neves)

Marvel’s Avengers: Thor #1—Even though the nature of Thor’s lightning is magical, he’s all too willing to assist his fellow Avenger Iron Man with a dangerous experiment that requires an intense amount of energy. But when the thunder god’s assistance leads to a decidedly Asgardian accident, the Avengers have to assemble in order to face off against an ancient threat targeting Thor that just might be able to destroy the team. (Jim Zub, Robert Gill)

Marvel’s Spider Man: The Black Cat Strikes #1—Spider-Man and Black Cat have more history between them than any one comic book or video game could ever hope to capture, and when the infamous thief shows back up in New York City with yet another plan to rob it blind, the webhead swings into action to, uh, catch up with his old flame. (Dennis “Hopeless” Hallum, Luca Maresca)

Star Wars #1—Having learned the truth about his relationship to Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker is still reeling and unsure of his place in the world. But with Han Solo captured and the Rebel fleet on the defensive after a devastating battle on Hoth, Luke and his allies have to focus on reconnecting with the Rebel Alliance if there’s any hope of saving the day. (Charles Soule, Jesus Saiz)

DC

Birds of Prey #1—Black Canary’s seen better days. With her band unsure of its future and her personal life left an absolute mess, the last thing Black Canary needs is a supervillain trying to make things difficult on her Gotham turf. But with Huntress and a newly freed Harley Quinn by her side, Black Canary’s likely to have little problem beating the hell out of whatever fools are silly enough to dare cross her path. (Brian Azzarello, Emanuela Luppachino, Ray McCarthy)

Daphne Byrne #1—After her father’s sudden death, Daphne’s left to take care of her delicate mother. The 14-year-old girl loves her mother dearly, but she thinks less than highly of the scamming occultists who keep trying to play on the mourning woman’s desires to speak to her dead husband one last time. But the real danger Daphne’s in comes from within, because while she’s certain the occultists are all frauds, she’s also quite sure that there’s a malevolent presence living inside of her. (Laura Marks, Kelley Jones)

Image

Protector #1— Though most of North America’s been turned into a superheated wasteland, the Hudsoni tribe still manages to stand strong and eke out a life for themselves amongst the ruins, but when the all-powerful Devas warn of the return of a demon from the old world, the Hudsoni mobilize for the fight of their lives. (Daniel M. Bensen, Simon Roy, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Artyom Trakhanov, Jason Wordie)

The Clock #1— When millions of people begin to develop rare forms of cancer all within the span of a few weeks, one scientist must summon all of his medical knowledge to figure out how to contain what appears to be an outbreak that might end all human life if left unchecked. (Matt Hawkins)

IDW

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint: Blind Prophets #1—While deployed in Afghanistan, Walker and Nomad are tasked with a special mission to track down and eliminate a Sudanese warlord. As members of the Ghosts, the two men are confident that they’ll be able to execute their mission with ease, but as they get deeper into the field and begin to learn the true identity of their target, the soldiers have to consider whether everything they’ve been told is a lie. (Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Paco Diaz)

Ghostbusters: Year One #1— After becoming celebrities for their Ghostbusting heroism, the team also become the subject of a new book that’s pieced together from interviews with the legendary quartet. To start things off, Winston Zeddemore sits down with a writer to talk about the very first time he encountered and fought a ghost. (Erik Burnham, Dan Schoening)

Marvel Action: Spider-Man #1—With their internships at the Daily Bugle finally over, Spider-Heroes Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy are free to thwip their ways across New York City to their hearts’ content once again. But when the heroes all end up clashing with a new villain, their friendship bears the brunt of the damage, which puts them all in more danger than they realise. (Brandon Easton, Fico Ossio)

Image: Sachin Teng, Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse

Dragon Age: Blue Wraith #1—When the Tevinter mageocracy is threatened by a group of fanatical zealots, a young mage rises to the challenge of using impressive magical abilities to find her missing father. But the girl’s adventures put her on a crash course with the Blue Wraith Fenris, a mage hunter. (Nunzio DeFilippis, Christina Weir, Fernando Heinz Furukawa)

Frankenstein Undone #1—Following Victor Frankentein’s death, his legendary monster is left to wander the world in search of a new reason to go on living. For a time, it seems as if the monsters’s found a new home where he can live in peace, but things take a turn for the even stranger when a sudden attack puts the monster squarely in the world of Hellboy. (Mike Mignola, Scott Allie, Ben Stenbeck)

Stranger Things: Into the Fire #1—Eleven and Kali weren’t the only two test subjects to escape the Hawkins Lab where Dr. Brenner conducted horrible experiments on unwitting children. When two other escapees learn that the lab has been shut down and that their pyrokinetic sister Nine is lost somewhere out in the world, the pair set out on a mission to save her. (Jody Houser, Ryan Kelly, Le Beau Underwood)

Boom Studios

Firefly Outlaw Ma Reynolds #1—Mal’s mother Ma Reynolds is one of the most wanted criminals in the galaxy, and while she does deserve to be brought to justice, he knows that she’ll ultimately be better off if he gets to her first. But as Mal sets out to save his mum, he’s going to learn new things about her that change their relationship. (Greg Pak, Davide Gianfelice)

Dynamite Entertainment

Red Sonja: Age of Chaos #1—For the most part, when Sonja’s faced evil adversaries, simply killing them was more than enough to ensure their villany would come to an end. But because the wizard Kulan Gath is able to resurrect himself, the warrior has to take extra precautions to keep him from returning—and when Sonja’s plan misfires, she inadvertently creates an even more deadly kind of foe. (Erik Burnham, Jonathan Lau)

George R.R. Martin’s A Clash of Kings #1—With Westeros locked in civil war, each of the Stark children and their brother Jon Snow are facing personal battles of their own. As Sansa fights to remain strong while living with an increasingly monstrous Joffrey, Bran begins to learn about the nature of his strange dreams. (George R.R. Martin, Landry Walker, Mel Rubi)

Image: David Nakayama, Valiant Comics

Valiant

Quantum and Woody #1—Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Even though Quantum and Woody are two of the worst superheroes in the entire world, at the end of time, they’re the only duo left who might be able to save all of reality. (Christopher Hastings, Ryan Browne)

Antarctic Press

Planet Comics #1—Spurt Hammond might be a renowned space flyboy, but when he learns of a princess who’s stranded on a strange planet where she’s being hunted by a bloodthirsty beast, he turns hero and swoops in to save the day. Elsewhere, a prison full of some of the world’s most lethal criminals begins to malfunction in space and the riot that breaks out could lead to the end of the world the prison’s orbiting. (Sean Russell, Mark Fenton, Mike Vosburg, Brian Rogerl)

Archie Comics

Archie and Katy Keene #1—When Katy Keene shows up in Riverdale, her very presence sends a ripple through the social ether that rattles one Archie Andrews. It’s not that Katy’s done anything specific to make her the most fascinating person in town, it’s just who she is. Still though, Archie can’t help but try and figure out why she’s suddenly stealing the spotlight he thinks is his. (Mariko Tamaki, Kevin Panetta, Laura Braga, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli)

February

Image: Terry and Rachel Dodson, Marvel Comics

Marvel

Wolverine #1—With all of his mutant family members now safely living on Krakoa, Wolverine believes that he can finally enjoy a modicum of peace because no one would ever dare step foot into his home and risk incurring his wrath. But all isn’t as it seems on the new mutant paradise, and soon, Logan’s going to have to unleash his claws once again. (Benjamin Percy, Adam Kubert, Viktor Bogdanovic)

X-Men/Fantastic Four #1—One of the biggest questions facing the Marvel comics universe in the wake of Dawn of X is what will become of Franklin Richards, one of the most powerful mutants to have ever walked the Earth. Because Franklin’s powers come from his X-Gene, rather than from cosmic radiation as was the case with his parents, he’s considered part of the Krakoan nation automatically. But Reed Richards will be damned if he’s just going to let Scott Summers take his son. (Chip Zdarsky, Terry Dodson)

Giant-Sized X-Men: Jean Grey and Emma Frost #1—Perhaps more than any other mutants living, Jean Grey and Emma Frost know that X-Men don’t have to like one another in order to make a powerful team. The telepathic duo set out on a mission that’ll take their combined might when Ororo suddenly goes missing. (Jonathan Hickman, Russell Dauterman)

Falcon & Winter Soldier #1—Somewhere in the world, there’s a new head of Hydra who’s plotting to announce the organisation’s resurgence with a massive casualty event that will leave the world shaken. Under any other circumstances, that might be rather terrifying, but when the Falcon and the Winter Soldier realise what’s going down, the two team up with every intention of taking Hydra down the way they have so many times before. (Derek Landy, Federico Vicentini)

Ant-Man #1—In an attempt to give his daughter Cassie a relatively more normal life, Scott Lang takes on a new gig working as a beekeeper that ends up plunging both of the Langs into a wild and twisted conspiracy with global implications. (Web Wells, Dylan Burnett)

Nebula #1—After everything Nebula’s been through, her resolve to become a legend known throughout the galaxy is still unwavering. While her sister might want to spend her time cavorting with space cowboys, Nebula’s got better things to do, like stealing a valuable secret device that’ll help her define her future. (Vita Ayala, Claire Roe)

2020 Machine Man #1—When the world’s sentient A.I. begin rallying all technological lifeforms on Earth to rise up and strike humans down, Machine Man’s got to make a choice as to which side of the massive, future-defining war he wants to join. (Christos Gage, Tom DeFalco, Andy MacDonald)

2020 Force Works #1—Even though it seems very likely that the machines hellbent on killing all humans might be able to achieve their goals, War Machine and his squad of paramilitary agents as they do what they can to defend what remains of humanity. (Matthew Rosenberg, Juanan Ramirez)

Marvel Voices #—Based on the podcast series, in which a variety of different comics heavyweights tell stories about their lives. Those stories have now been reimagined as one-shot comics highlighting some of Marvel’s most iconic heroes. (Vita Ayala, Roxane Gay, Brian Stelfreeze, Geoff Thorne, Anthony Piper, Kyle Baker, Evan Narcisse, Method Man, Rob Markman, Chuck Brown, David F. Walker, Sanford Greene, Damion Scott, Ray-Anthony Height, Alitha E. Martinez, Natacha Bustos, Luciano Vecchio)

Gwen Stacy #1—Gwen Stacy had plenty going on in her life long before she ever set eyes on Peter Parker or met Spider-Man. We know so much about Gwen in her modern superhero guise, but it’s time to go way, way back to Gwen’s early origins to discover new things about her life that’ll change how we see her. (Christos Gage, Todd Nauck)

Marvel’s Avengers: Hulk #1—Even though Bruce Banner’s been able to use his Hulk powers to do good in the world, he still lives in fear that one day the huge green beast will take control and go on a rampage that would ruin both Bruce’s life and the lives of those he cares about the most. The superscientist is certain that he can devise a way to cure himself of his condition with the help of a colleague, but when the experiment goes awry, an entirely new threat steps onto the scene. (Jim Zub, Ariel Olivetti)

Fantastic Four: Grimm Noir #1—Ben Grimm’s not the most experienced at clobbering mystical things that go bump in the night, but when mysterious terrors begin skulking around his neighbourhood, he tosses on a trench coat and gets down to figuring out what’s going on. (Gerry Duggan, Ron Garney)

Spirits of Ghost Rider: Mother of Demons #1—Though she’s often thought of as merely being a myth, Lilith, the mother of all evils, is quite real and on the verge of making her return when all the thrones of the netherworld begin to unite. (Ed Brisson, Roland Boschi)

Savage Avengers #0—With Kulan Gath on the verge of destroying the world, Doctor Strange and Magik of the X-Men team up on the island of Krakoa to discover a mystical truth that could be the key to saving the day. (Gerry Duggan, Chris Claremont, Greg Smallwood, John Romita Jr.)

Conan: Battle For the Serpent Crown #1—When Conan is suddenly transported to the modern day Las Vegas of Marvel’s comics universe, the legendary barbarian is amazed at all of the wonders he’s presented with. But Conan’s journey isn’t merely one of pleasure and enjoyment. He’s a man on a mission to retrieve an ancient artefact that’s going to take all of his know-how to find. (Saladin Ahmed, Luke Ross)

Dark Agnes #1—Having left a life of mind-numbing domesticity behind, Agnes de Chastillon reinvented herself as Dark Agnes and, along with her friend Etienne Villiers, became a sellsword venturing across France. When Etienne is suddenly captured and scheduled for execution, Agnes resolves to draw her sword for love and not profit. (Becky Cloonan, Luca Pizzari)

Star Wars: Darth Vader #1—In the moment when Darth Vader revealed his true identity to Luke Skywalker, Skywalker effectively chose death rather than joining his father on the Dark Side. Though it might not be immediately apparent, the moment was as impactful for Vader as it was Luke, and this new series will follow as the dreaded Sith works through the storm of emotions that follow in the wake of his showdown above Cloud City. (Greg Pak, Raffaele Ienco)

DC

Image: Lee Weeks, DC Comics

Batman: Pennyworth R.I.P. #1—Learning that Alfred died at Bane’s hands devastated Bruce Wayne in a way that he hadn’t felt since the night he witnessed the murder of his parents. As an adult, Bruce realises that Alfred’s death is going to push him to his limits and make him consider whether it’s time to stop being Batman—or to let his civilian identity go and let Batman become the only person who exists. (James Tynion IV, Peter J. Tomasi, Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreeira)

Amethyst #1—After having spent some time on Earth becoming a proper superhero, Princess Amethyst returns to Gemworld with plans to celebrate her upcoming 16th birthday. But when she gets there, she’s alarmed to see that her kingdom has vanished entirely. Her subjects and all that were loyal to her are gone, and the remaining houses have all begun to distrust her—so she sets out on a quest to figure out where her people have gone. (Amy Reeder)

DCeased: Unkillables #1—In certain realities, the bad guys end up winning, and they plunge the world into eternal chaos that gradually wipes out all life. In this universe, Red Hood and Deathstroke are but two of the handful of villains and antiheroes remaining who fight to preserve what little life is left. (Tom Taylor, Karl Mostert, Trevor Scott)

DC Crimes of Passion #1—Detective Slam Bradley’s seen all manner of wild, outlandish crimes while working in Gotham City, but when he starts stumbling upon hot and heavy crime scenes caused by superheroes and villains, he realises he’s dealing with something entirely different. (James Tynion IV, Steve Orlando, Sina Grace, Jay Baruchel, Stephanie Phillips, Greg Smallwood, Riley Rossmo, Andie Tong, Mike Norton, Anthony Spay)

The Green Lantern Season 2 #1—In an attempt to move past their battle with the Blackstars, Hal Jordan and the Green Lanterns do what they can to get things back to normal. For Hal, this means venturing into the depths of space on the search for the next generation of young immortals. (Grant Morrison, Liam Sharp)

Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey #1—In order to make sure that her breakup from the Joker was a totally clean one, Harley’s been living the good life in Coney Island with her friends and new chosen family. But as much as Harley loves peace and quiet, she also can’t resist a good opportunity, even if it means returning to Gotham and potentially becoming the target of the Joker’s wrath. Of course, as soon as Harley shows up, her clown ex loses his marbles, but Harley’s got the Birds of Prey on her side to make sure that nobody messes with her. (Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti)

Leviathan Dawn #1—With the Leviathan organisation revealed, its leadership plans to begin enacting its grand evil plan. The heroes are ready and willing to fight back but the issue is that no one really understands just what it is that Leviathan’s trying to do. (Brian Michael Bendis, Alex Maleev)

Plunge #1—When a distress beacon begins calling out from the Bering Strait, a team immediately ventures out to save the stranded explorers. But the rescuers soon realises that the ship the beacon is coming from went missing some 40 years ago, when its entire crew was presumed dead. (Joe Hill, Jeremy Wilson)

Superman Villains #1—Much as villains hate to admit it, a rogues’ gallery is made up of people who’ve defined themselves by their relationships with their respective superheroes. When Superman’s secret identity is revealed to the world, all of his classic villains have to process the truth and figure out what it means about the people they are. (Brian Michael Bendis, Matt Fraction, Greg Rucka, Jody Houser, Bryan Hitch, Steve Lieber, Mike Perkins, Eduardo Pansica)

Image: Michael Avon Oeming, Image Comics

Image

On the Stump #1—Set in an alt-reality where American elections are decided by brutally murderous trials-by-combat, a U.S. Senator and an FBI agent team up to bring an end to the inhumanity. (Chuck Brown, Prenzy)

Tartarus #1—An Imperial cadet is framed for treason, and must confront the shocking truth that her mother was a colony warlord in a galactic war in order to find her way home. (Johnnie Christmas, Jack T. Cole)

The After Realm Quarterly #1—Ragnarok has come and gone, with the old gods dead and a new era born. But an Eleven ranger hunts the post-apocalypse for answers about the fate of the nine fallen realms and their former masters. (Matt Hawkins, Colleen Doran)

IDW

TMNT: Jennika #1—The newest addition to the Turtle team strikes out with her own miniseries! Attempting to cope with her new life as a mutant, Jennika seeks to find herself a new normal. (Brahm Revel)

The Crow: Lethe #1—A mysterious freakshow act performer finds his fellow performers being murdered, and must confront his muddled past (and strange ability to nullify feeling pain) to avoid the same fate. (Tim Seeley, Ilias Kyriazis)

Image: Wilfredo Torres, Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse

BANG! #1—A top secret agent, an elderly crime fiction writer who also solves crimes, members of a sprawling terrorist organisation, and a drug-fuelled action hero find themselves inexplicably linked to a sci-fi author whose novels could hold the key to saving all of reality…or destroying it. (Matt Kindt, Wilfredo Torres, Nayoung Kim)

Blackwood: The Mourning After #1—Evan Dorkin’s fantasy series continues, as the students of Blackwood College mourn the loss of their dean. But with a traitor in their midst, can they save the school itself from facing a similar fate? (Evan Dorkin, Veronica Fish, Andy Fish)

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Return of Effie Kolb #1—Hellboy’s adventures continue with a new mystery: the return of an old threat, the Crooked Man, and dire warnings of something spooky going on in the woods of Virginia. (Mike Mignola, Zach Howard, Dave Stewart)

Hidden Society #1—The final member of a secret society designed to safeguard the world from magical threats in a hidden reality recruits some unlikely new heroes to prevent the awakening of a primeval threat that could tear both worlds apart. (Rafael Scavone, Rafael Albuquerque, Marcelo Costa)

Predator Hunters III #1—A former drug runner haunted by a deadly encounter with a Predator finds himself confronting his fears as an official member of the Predator Hunters in this throwback miniseries celebrating the original Dark Horse Predator comic series. (Chris Warner, Brian Thies, Wes Dzioba)

Tomorrow #1—After a technovirus wipes out most of Earth’s adult population, a young musician separated from his twin sister has to navigate the new society younger generations are building in the ashes of old civilizations in order to find her. (Peter Milligan, Jesus Hervas, and James Devlin)

Valiant

Tomorrow #1—Not to be confused with the Dark Horse series we just talked about, this superheroic tale sees a young man meet the biggest hero of the Valiant Universe...a future version of himself. (Alejandro Arbona, Jim Towe)

Bloodshot #0—Just in time for his movie adaptation, Bloodshot has a new mission to go on, with a sinister truth behind its objectives to be revealed. (Tim Seely, Marc Laming)

Titan Comics

Adler #1—Sherlock Holmes’ greatest rival has a new threat to fight: his other greatest rival, Irene Adler. Teaming up with famous women of science, history, and literature in the League of Extraordinary Gentlewomen, Irene goes toe-to-toe with Moriarty to take him down once and for all. (Lavie Tidhar, Paul McCaffrey)

Image: Larry Stroman, Dee Cunniffe, and Karl Mostert, Aftershock Comics

Aftershock Comics

The Man Who Effed Up Time #1—Encouraged by his reckless, future self, a part-time tech working in a lab housing a prototype Time Machine gives into temptation and uses it to...well, you read the book title, right? (John Layman, Karl Mostert, Dee Cunniffe)

Godkillers #1—A professor turned soldier finds his past career suddenly useful again when he joins a special ops tactical group dedicated to fighting insurgents wielding mythological creatures as weapons of destruction. (Mark Sable, Maan House, Hernan Cabrera)

Undone by Blood or the Shadow of a Wanted Man #1—A woman on a quest for vengeance faces down the man who killed her family, guided by the oddly symmetrical events of an old Western pulp novel. (Lonnie Nadler, Zac Thompson, Sami Kivela, Jason Wordie)

Archie Comics

Archie Meets the B-52s #1—Archie and pals’ musical escapades put them on the path to a team up with the icons of new wave. But can Archie get the band back together in time? (Alex Segura, Matt Rosenberg, Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli)

March

Image: Ben Oliver, Marvel Comics

Marvel

Strange Academy #1—Magic in the Marvel Multiverse has changed, and to deal with its latest resurgence, Doctor Strange has done the unthinkable: opened up his own school for magical youngsters. But can he and his fellow educators of the mystic arts deal with the rigors of school curriculums and magical threats to Earth? (Skottie Young, Humberto Ramos)

Spider-Woman #1—Jessica Drew’s new solo series sees her confronted by a shadowy force threatening to turn her life upside down. Can she solve the mystery behind her latest life drama in time to punch up some bad guys? (Karla Pachecho, Pere Pérez)

Spider-Man Noir #1—The Peter Parker of Earth-902014 is back, and on a globetrotting new mission to solve a mysterious murder. (Margaret Stohl, Juan Ferreyra)

Hellions #1—Krakoa has opened its doors to all mutants. But how do you keep the meanest mutants around under control? Mister Sinister has an idea: reform the Hellions to give these wayward Krakoans a chance to do some good. And probably some bad. (Zeb Wells, Stephen Segovia)

Cable #1—The young Cable finds himself kickstarting his revolution a little earlier in the timeline than planned, causing havoc with his fellow mutant teens on Krakoa. (Gerry Duggan, Phil Noto)

X-Men: Giant Size—Magneto #1—The X-Men’s greatest foe is now one of its greatest allies, and one of Krakoa’s most important leaders. So when he says he has a plan to deal with the island nation’s diplomatic relations with mankind, for better or worse, you have to listen. (Jonathan Hickman, Ben Oliver)

Road to Empyre—The Kree/Skrull War #1—Another year, another major comics-spanning epic crossover event. But before Empyre really begins, the stranded Skrull agents of the Warner family must learn from their race’s past to prepare themselves for the strange new present the Kree and Skrulls alike find themselves in. (Robbie Thompson, Mattea Di Iules, Javier Rodriguez)

Marvel #1—Alex Ross’ spiritual sequel to Marvels is reborn in a new anthology bringing fresh perspectives to Marvel Comics’ mightiest heroes. (Alex Ross, Kurt Busiek, Steve Darnall, Sajan Saiani, Steve Rude, Frank Espinosa)

Marvels Snapshots: Marvel’s examination of its oldest legacy characters through the eyes of the everyday citizens of the Marvel Comics Universe continues, as the Human Torch returns to his home town and Namor confronts a mysterious threat in the wake of his involvement in World War II.

Sub-Mariner (Alan Brennert, Kurt Busiek, Jerry Ordway)

Fantastic Four (Evan Dorkin, Sarah Dyer, Kurt Busiek, Benjamin Dewey)

Outlawed #1—A devastating tragedy leads to the U.S. outlawing teen heroes, putting the entire Marvel universe on the back foot as its next generation finds itself hunted. (Eve L. Ewing, Kim Jacinto)

2020 Rescue #1—Pepper Potts has moved on from Tony Stark. But when his latest meltdown threatens to be his last, she has to suit up as Rescue once more to save the day. (Dana Schwartz, Jacen Burrows)

2020 Iron Age #1—A collection of tales from the 2020 Robot Revolution dives deep into both sides of the conflict. (Tom DeFalco, Christopher Cantwell, Fonda Lee, Nick Roche, Matt Horak, Damian Couceiro)

Marvel’s Avengers Tie-Ins: The road to Square-Enix and Crystal Dynamics’ new Avengers action game continues with two new one-shots fleshing out this take on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Captain America #1 (Paul Allow, Georges Jeanty)

Black Widow #1 (Christos Gage, Michele Bandini)

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #1—Valance the Hunter finds himself on a quest for revenge when his treacherous former mentor resurfaces in the galaxy far, far away. But when every bounty hunter from Bossk to Boba Fett wants a piece too, can he be the one who claims the prize? (Ethan Sacks, Paolo Villanelli)

Image: Doc Shaner, DC Comics

DC

Robin 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1—Celebrate the Boy Wonder’s birthday bash with this anthology of tales touching on the trials and tribulations of every incarnation of Robin, from Dick Grayson to Damian Wayne and beyond. (Marv Wolfman, Chuck Dizon, Devin Grayson, Tim Seeley, Tom King, Judd Winick, James Tynion IV, Amy Wolfram, Robbie Thompson, Adam Glass, Peter J. Tomasi, Tom Grummet, Scott McDaniel, Mikel Janín, Kenneth Rocafort, Freddie E. Williams II, Javi Fernandez, Nicola Scott, Dustin Nguyen, Andy Kubert, Frank Miller, and More)

Strange Adventures #1—Adam Strange’s life is turned upside down as his actions during his adoptive homeworld’s war come back to haunt him. But which DC hero will have to make the choice between saving Adam Strange or saving the DC Universe? (Tom King, Mitch Gerads, Doc Shaner)

Image

Decorum #1—The mysterious adventures of a surprisingly well-mannered assassin unfold. (Johnathan Hickam, Mike Huddleston)

Mirka Andolfo’s Mercy #1—A series of murders shakes the small village of Woodsburgh, but the arrival of a mysterious woman in black sparks only more questions about just what’s going on in this snow-blanketed community. (Mirka Andolfo)

Stealth #1—A Detroit man acting as the city’s vigilante protector rises again, but a dogged reporter knows that he can’t be the hero he once was...because Stealth is his father, battling Alzheimer’s as well as the realisation he’s no longer the hero his city needs. (Mike Costa, Nate Bellegarde, Tamra Bonvillain)

Outer Darkness/Chew #1—A zany unexpected crossover event pushes Detective John Chu—who gets psychic impressions off things he eats in his crime-solving escapades—and 28th century starship Captain Johnathan Riggs together. (John Layman, Afu Chan, Rob Guillory)

IDW

Transformers vs. Terminator #1—What if, instead of confronting a fellow Terminator from the future, the T-800’s new earthbound mission was to save the world from the Decepticon threat? (David Mariotte, John Barber, Tom Waltz, Alex Milne)

Judge Dredd: False Witness #1—A Justice Academy dropout uncovers a conspiracy that could tear Mega-City One apart...if he can escape the pursuit of Judge Dredd! (Brandon Easton, Kei Zama)

Image: Andrea Mutti, Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse

Starship Down #1—U.S. Naval Intelligence uncovers a starship that’s been buried under Siberian ice for thousands of years. But can the anthropologist behind the discovery deal with political infighting, intrigued outside forces, and her own existential crisis to keep humanity together? (Justin Giampoli, Andrea Mutti, Vladimir Popov)

X-Ray Robot #1—When a scientist is confronted by his robotic self from hundreds of years into the future, he’s dragged into a quest to destroy a nihilistic force threatening to undo all dimensions of the multiverse. (Michael Allred)

Boom Studios

Wicked Things #1—Spinning out of Giant Days, Charlotte Grote’s investigative adventures continue with a bizarre case: She’s been accused of murder, and is forced to either head to jail or join the police and uncover the real killer. (John Allison, Max Sarin)

King of Nowhere #1—A drunk man finds himself waking up in a strange town of mutants and oddballs, and has to face his past to find out why he’s there. (W. Maxwell Prince, Tyler Jenkins)

Valiant

X-O Manowar #1—A threat from the future brings Valiant’s mightiest hero, the alien-suit-bonded Manowar, into action in this new ongoing series. (Dennis “Hopeless” Hallum, Emilio Laiso, Ruth Redmond, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou)

Aftershock Comics

Artemis & Assassin #1—A time-travelling spy is put on a mission to kill a fellow spy from 1944—but doing so could change the course of World War II, and the world as we know it, forever. (Stephane Phillips, Meghan Hetrick)

Join the Future #1—In a future where American society is dominated by megacities competing in a population-driven economic rivalry, those left behind in the rural towns outside their monolithic walls have to stand their ground to avoid being consumed into their numbers-driven games. (Zack Kaplan, Piotr Kowalski)

Image: Andy Fish, Archie Comics

Archie Comics

Super Duck #1—Ducktropolis’ finest superhero finds himself retired from heroics and down on his luck. But when a former rival of his deadliest villain approaches Super Duck with a bodyguard job, can he reclaim some of his former glory? (Frank Tieri, Ian Flynn, Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli)

Betty and Veronica Friends Forever: It’s All Relative #1—Meet the zany relatives of Riverdale’s most iconic BFF duo in this collection of wacky tales. (Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli)