An Elegant Dark Forces For A More Civilized Age

While Unreal Engine remakes of classic games are everywhere you look these days, this 2020 take on Dark Forcesstill the best Star Wars game—has a refreshingly narrow scope, seeking not to overhaul the entire game, but just wonder what it’d look like with a more modern user interface/experience.

Arvydas Brazdeikis—who has done something similar with RISK already—wanted to see what Lucasart’s shooter would look like “with the UI/UX design sensibilities of modern Star Wars titles like, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Battlefront.”

Here’s what he came up with:

The Rogue One Mon Mothma is a nice touch. It’s also good seeing the map—and Dark Forces already had a great map—take some cues from Fallen Order.

You can see more of Brazdeikis’ stuff at his ArtStation page.

