This Week In Games: PC Pokemon, I Choose You

Netflix Australia Just Picked Up 21 Studio Ghibli Movies

The Best Gaming Podcasts For 2020 [Updated!]

Another Big Game, Dying Light 2, Has Been Delayed

Dying Light 2 has been delayed until...sometime in the future. Originally planned for a Spring 2020 release the game now has no release date. It is yet another big game that has been delayed in recent weeks.

In a letter announcing the delay, Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka explained the game needed more development time and that they would have more info in the coming months.

Dying Light 2 joins a growing list of games that have been delayed recently which includes the Final Fantasy 7 remake, The Avengers and Cyberpunk 2077. Odds are high that this isn’t the last big game to see a delay.

While delays can sometimes help developers improve games, they can also lead to more crunch time.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au devolver-digital observation survey win

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey [Last Day!]

You've got one day left to win a whole truckload of stuff with our first reader survey of the year: several gaming packs from Five Star including a SEGA Mega Drive Mini bundle, vouchers for The Iconic, $300 of food from Deliveroo, and an Ultimate Gamer Pack for all your console gaming courtesy of Turtle Beach.
au best-of feature gaming-podcasts podcasts

The Best Gaming Podcasts For 2020 [Updated!]

Podcasts are great. Whether you're drifting off to sleep, driving in to work or trying to stay awake on the bus, podcasts are the perfect entertainment on the go. Luckily, for the avid gamer, there's a range of fantastic gaming podcasts around - here are a few of our favourites.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles