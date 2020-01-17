Ape Escape's Wikipedia Isn't Safe From ATO Staffer With A PSP

It's a slow week at the Australian Taxation Office, apparently. Only a day after one of the office's PCs was sprung making slightly pedantic changes to the Wikipedia page for devon, someone at the ATO has some feelings about Ape Escape: On The Loose.

On The Loose was released for the PSP back in 2005, although it was basically a retrofitting of the original Ape Escape onto the portable platform. It wasn't well received at launch - most reviewers said you were better off playing the originals at the time, due to the frustrating camera and controls, which were designed around two analog sticks.

And clearly, someone at the ATO felt the same way, editing the Ape Escape wiki. "On The Loose was then unfortunately released globally as one of the launch titles to the PlayStation Portable," the edited wiki entry reads.

Ape Escape Wikipedia article edited anonymously from Australian Taxation Office https://t.co/uugVvvIPcx pic.twitter.com/pkWe3NyUB7 — Aussie Parl&Gov WikiEdits (@AussieParlEdits) January 16, 2020

The ATO told Gizmodo yesterday that they expect "all employees and contracted individuals to comply with a proper use of information technology equipment policy". When contacted for a statement today, however, the ATO offering the following response:

We have no comment to make in regards to this matter.

The edit is still live at the time of writing.

We still don't know the ATO's true views on devon, strass or bung fritz. Or if they felt Ape Escape: On The Loose was really that "unfortunate". But hey! If you're one of those ATO folk who still love your PSP, feel free to get in touch!