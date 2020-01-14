Developers Are Holding Twitter Auctions To Raise Money For Bushfire Relief

Every community is doing their bit to help Australia right now - even the furries - so it's no surprise that Australian game devs would get involved. Inspired by Australian authors auctioning off their their works and special releases for charity, a group of local makers have started Game Devs For Firies.

Using the model established by #AuthorsForFiries, individual devs or artists kick proceedings off by announcing a tweet, service or something special that they want to donate. Users bid until the auction ends, and the highest bidder donates their proceedings directly to a state fire service of their choosing, providing a proof of donation to the auctioneer.

Some of the items going up include special signed edition copies of games, consulting services, artwork, and more.

#GameDevsforFireys while I didn’t make it, I have a signed Ultimate Edition of @SuperMeatBoy I will send to the highest bidder, with a preference to @CFA_Updates Is that cool, @edmundmcmillen and @TommyRefenes? it’s a very good cause.https://t.co/J15VNgBL2d pic.twitter.com/FyGLYJsPs3 — Giselle @ #MelbGGJ #GGJ20 (@jazzrozz) January 13, 2020

The destruction caused by the Australian bushfires has been devastating so we’re having a benefit auction. The highest bidder will receive a full poster sized version of one of these ace posters created by #Melbourne artist, Tim Goschnick. #GameDevsforFireys #OfficeBotsVR pic.twitter.com/QsXMP1VYIW — FutureStateMachine (@FutureStateMach) January 13, 2020

I’m contributing to #gamedevsforfireys by putting up for auction two free QA consulting sessions. I’ve got MANY (I’m so old) years of experience, and have helped some wonderful studios and companies do QA the right way. Info on how to bid:https://t.co/4x08CckGtt pic.twitter.com/aNIOFI1cYe — Jason Imms ???????????????? (@jasonimms) January 13, 2020

I’m jumping into #gamedevsforfireys with some services on offer (see & bid on their separate tweets). The highest bidder at 11am AEDT on Saturday 22nd Jan 2020 will receive: - Feedback on your narrative approach in an early or pre-production work or pitch, including budgeting. https://t.co/vbcRnu0kxW — Leena (@LeenaVanD) January 13, 2020

For #GameDevsForFireys I'm giving all those who donate over $10 a store page overview! I'll look at your Steam (or equiv) & give some suggestions on improvements via email, strategies you could leverage, and more. The more you donate, the more time I'll spend! — meredith ✨ (@merryh) January 13, 2020

We're giving away a bundle of goodies in support of https://t.co/J5rCAzCS8P - Slime Rancher doodle

- Signed copy of Slime Rancher

- Signed Slimepedia

- Tabby sticker

- Tabby Pinny Arcade Help us support Australian firefighters & wildlife!#GameDevsforFireys #GameDevsforFiries pic.twitter.com/Stigh3zWRM — Monomi Park (@monomipark) January 13, 2020

Here's my #GameDevsForFiries offering. It's a bit different! From now until the end of the auction (22nd Jan 2020 at 11am AEDT) I will be adding YOUR lines to @_ku_bot in a special haiku series. For every $2, provide a 5-syllable line.

For every $5, provide a 7-syllable line. pic.twitter.com/9xxolYsSaq — Alayna Cole (@AlaynaMCole) January 13, 2020

For #GameDevsForFireys, I'm offering up to 16 hours of online tutoring in programming and/or game design for you, your friend, or your kid. I've been a university lecturer and taught adults and teens (mostly adults) from no experience through to mentoring early career pros. https://t.co/elRHKTbnaE — Ben Rolfe ???? (@Ecoludologist) January 13, 2020

The local outreach follows a ton of support from publishers and individual studios. Along with Activision's donation of the net proceeds from their Modern Warfare Bushranger DLC, Ubisoft Australia pledged to donate $30,000 directly in cash.

The bushfire crisis has devastated communities across the nation and the scenes of loss are heartbreaking. We’ve heard the calls requesting we create in-game items to encourage donations, however this takes considerable development time and we feel immediate action is required. pic.twitter.com/7JPg0QPOqQ — Ubisoft Australia (@UbiAustralia) January 9, 2020

Bungie also announced they would be donating 100% of proceeds from a new T-shirt, with WIRES and the NSW Rural Fire Service being the beneficiaries.

"The T-shirt, which comes with an exclusive Destiny 2 “Star Light, Star Bright” emblem redemption code with purchase, will be available for pre-order on the Bungie Store and Bungie Store EU between Thursday, January 16 and Tuesday, February 18 at 9 a.m. Pacific, ending with the weekly reset and the end of Crimson Days," Bungie said.

The #GameDevsforFiries auctions will finish up at 11:00am AEDT on Saturday, January 22. More info about how it all works can be found on the official site.