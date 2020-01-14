Developers Are Holding Twitter Auctions To Raise Money For Bushfire Relief

The 87 Games I Played Last Year And The Ones I Recommend

Every community is doing their bit to help Australia right now - even the furries - so it's no surprise that Australian game devs would get involved. Inspired by Australian authors auctioning off their their works and special releases for charity, a group of local makers have started Game Devs For Firies.

Using the model established by #AuthorsForFiries, individual devs or artists kick proceedings off by announcing a tweet, service or something special that they want to donate. Users bid until the auction ends, and the highest bidder donates their proceedings directly to a state fire service of their choosing, providing a proof of donation to the auctioneer.

Some of the items going up include special signed edition copies of games, consulting services, artwork, and more.

The local outreach follows a ton of support from publishers and individual studios. Along with Activision's donation of the net proceeds from their Modern Warfare Bushranger DLC, Ubisoft Australia pledged to donate $30,000 directly in cash.

Bungie also announced they would be donating 100% of proceeds from a new T-shirt, with WIRES and the NSW Rural Fire Service being the beneficiaries.

"The T-shirt, which comes with an exclusive Destiny 2 “Star Light, Star Bright” emblem redemption code with purchase, will be available for pre-order on the Bungie Store and Bungie Store EU between Thursday, January 16 and Tuesday, February 18 at 9 a.m. Pacific, ending with the weekly reset and the end of Crimson Days," Bungie said.

The #GameDevsforFiries auctions will finish up at 11:00am AEDT on Saturday, January 22. More info about how it all works can be found on the official site.

