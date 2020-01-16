Baby Yoda Is Coming To Build-A-Bear

Image: Disney

The demand for Baby Yodas the world over has been heard. Build-A-Yoda is coming.

The news came from the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, where Build-A-Bear CEO, Sharon Price John, confirmed that the little green one would be rolling out over the next few months. She even brought one with her so that we could all get a sneak peek at the furry guy.

"I'm excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined," she said. ""We now will have The Child, also known as Baby Yoda."

Image credit: Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The picture isn't the best quality, but from what we can see, he looks smashing. Look at those big floppy ears! The inception of The Child plush apparently kicked off as early as the first episode of The Mandalorian aired which isn't soon enough. But there are some not-very-soft-toy alternatives available in the form of a Baby Yoda Funko Pop and a series of figures from Hasbro - one of which is a half-arsed attempt at a plush with a sculpted head.

And if you're wondering whether you're too old to go and get your own Build-A-Bear, fret not! John says that almost half of its sales come from tweens, teens, and adults, with more grown-ups getting on the merch from Disney, Lucasfilm, and Warner Bros. IPs. So have at it! [Business Insider]

Editor's Note: Stay tuned for news of an Australian release!

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.