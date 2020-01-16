The Most Anticipated Games Of 2020

World Of Warcraft's New Update Unleashes Eldritch Horrors On Azeroth

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Was Delayed To The Worst Possible Day

Baby Yoda Is Coming To Build-A-Bear

baby yoda build-a-bearImage: Disney

The demand for Baby Yodas the world over has been heard. Build-A-Yoda is coming.

The news came from the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, where Build-A-Bear CEO, Sharon Price John, confirmed that the little green one would be rolling out over the next few months. She even brought one with her so that we could all get a sneak peek at the furry guy.

"I'm excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined," she said. ""We now will have The Child, also known as Baby Yoda."

Image credit: Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The picture isn't the best quality, but from what we can see, he looks smashing. Look at those big floppy ears! The inception of The Child plush apparently kicked off as early as the first episode of The Mandalorian aired which isn't soon enough. But there are some not-very-soft-toy alternatives available in the form of a Baby Yoda Funko Pop and a series of figures from Hasbro - one of which is a half-arsed attempt at a plush with a sculpted head.

And if you're wondering whether you're too old to go and get your own Build-A-Bear, fret not! John says that almost half of its sales come from tweens, teens, and adults, with more grown-ups getting on the merch from Disney, Lucasfilm, and Warner Bros. IPs. So have at it! [Business Insider]

Editor's Note: Stay tuned for news of an Australian release!

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au january-2020

Every Big Game Coming Out In January [Updated]

It's the first month of what's set to be a bumper year. And while there's no Last of Us 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 this month, there's more than plenty to keep an eye on.
au devolver-digital feature observation survey win

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey

Who likes free stuff? We've got another reader survey to kick off 2020, and naturally we'd like you to be rewarded for your time, so there's a whole truckload of stuff you could win: several gaming packs from Five Star including a SEGA Mega Drive Mini bundle, vouchers for The Iconic, $300 of food from Deliveroo, and an Ultimate Gamer Pack for all your console gaming courtesy of Turtle Beach.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles