This Week In Games: Journey To Azeroth

Journey To The Savage Planet: The Kotaku Review

Kentucky Route Zero: The Kotaku Review

BBC Interviews Watch Dogs: Legion Director Inside Watch Dogs: Legion

Most pre-release interviews are pretty standard, particularly those airing on mainstream media. But the BBC's technology show, Click, has found a way to make the standard interview kind of cool - by conducting the interview inside Watch Dogs: Legion.

To conduct the interview in-game, BBC's Marc Cieslak got suited up in a full motion-capture rig. The standard process for getting Cieslak into Watch Dogs Legion meant he had to be photographed from every angle, have a bunch of dots applied to his face so his facial movements can be tracked.

From there, Ubisoft were then able to have Cieslak and creative director Clint Hocking could then walk around a real-life set, and the whole lot could be recreated in-game.

The interview itself is actually light, but that's par for the course. Developers often don't want to spoil the story, and don't go into the nitty gritty about prototypes or things that went wrong over the course of development when they're only months away from shipping. Still, having the interview take place from inside the video game is a neat take on a new idea. Only something only a publisher and studio with a full motion-capture rig could afford the time and money to do, not to mention the flights out to the studio in the first place, but it's cool nonetheless.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

90s demons doom e1m1 fps hell id tell-us

What Video Game Level Have You Played The Most?

A great level is like a warm bowl of mac and cheese. You can come back to it whenever you need to feel good and happy. Without thinking you can load it up and know you are going to be ok. So what level do you keep coming back to over the years?
feature

Confessions Of JB Hi-Fi Reviewers

The humble JB Hi-Fi review. You’ve seen them in-stores, you’ve seen them go viral on social media. Sometimes they’re straight down the line, others are satirical or flat out hilarious. Every once in a while they absolutely hit the nail on the head. We spoke to numerous JB Hi-Fi ‘reviewers’. The men and women making you laugh to figure out the rules, regulations and weird little secrets behind the infamous JB Hi-Fi review. These are the confessions of JB Hi-Fi reviewers.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles