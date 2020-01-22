The Best Gaming Mice Of 2020

Image: Alex Walker (Kotaku)

You're sitting there, trying to click heads in Escape from Tarkov or Apex Legends, and you can just feel it. Your mouse isn't right. It's a bit gummy, the sensor's a bit crap, and it's just a cheap piece of trash you got years ago.

It's time for an upgrade. But what do you get? Here's the best mice on the market today.

The Best Entry Level Gaming Mice

Cooler Master's MM710

Want the lightest mouse possible without breaking the bank, but still want something that's good in the hand with top-tier sensor? Cooler Master's MM710 is retailing for $59 in Australia and, given how handy the perforated holes are in Australia's baking summer, it's one of the best entry level gaming mice on the market today.

There's just one problem: the holes in the chassis. And if that's an issue for you, then you might want to consider...

SteelSeries Rival 110

Take note with this one: you can get the Rival 100 or 110, and they're both priced between $50 and $60. The Rival 110 is definitely the one to grab: it's got a better sensor, better texturing for Australian conditions, and a fairly ambidextrous design that supports a range of grips.

The Rival 110 is a better option than the MM710 if you want a larger mouse, or if you're on a tight budget and don't want to risk the problems with a perforated chassis like the MM710.

The Best Gaming Mice For MMOs

Logitech G402

The G402 is also an option for the most affordable mice - you can actually get it for $49 from most Australian retailers. But I've slotted it in here because there's enough programmable buttons on the G402 that you can use it as a rudimentary, affordable mouse for MMO buttons. Hardcore World of Warcraft players might want something with a lot more macros and buttons, but the price will go up accordingly.

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB

Good MMO mice will all cost more than $100, but you don't have to go much further than that if you're prepared to shop around. Corsair's a bit of an underdog when it comes to the mice game: their wireless sensors are actually on par with Razer and Logitech when it comes to latency, and their affordable wired options are solid, provided you prefer their chunkier, larger chassis designs.

The Scimitar Pro is a great pick here because it's about $60 cheaper than Razer's Naga Trinity, and it's got some neat customisations of its own. There's an 8mm range where you can move the MMO buttons on the side, allowing you to position more precisely to your hand. It's all managed through Corsair's CUE software, which is lightweight and one of the least annoying software suites for peripherals right now.

The Best Big Gaming Mice

Xtrfy M4

Want a big mouse but something that's not too heavy? Large mice are starting to punch holes into their chassis as well. The Xtrfy M4 line, which comes in four colours including the eye-catching bright pink and neon blue, is a larger right-handed ergonomic design that weighs only 71 grams (about the same as the Viper or Logitech G Pro Wireless).

It's available from $89 in the standard black, or $99 if you want the flashier colours.

Logitech G502 HERO

Another wireless offering from Logitech, the G502 HERO is the wired version of Logitech's popular chunker. The HERO sensor has been a reliable stalwart of Logitech's gaming mice for years, and while it's not wireless, most people will be happy to pay $89 instead of closer to $200. Otherwise, you're getting the same shape, software support and chassis design as the Logitech G502 Lightspeed, which is still an excellent mouse if you're happy with the premium.

The Best Wireless Gaming Mice

Razer Viper Ultimate

Remember how everyone was giving Razer shit for years over their over-aggressive Synapse software? Well, the company finally listened. Not only did they make a wired lightweight gaming mice with none of the chassis problems facing other ultralight gaming mice, but they also let users save settings to their mice without having to keep any Razer software installed.

That's already a good start, but Razer went one further by making the Viper Ultimate good in just about every facet. It's one of the best gaming mice you can buy today, period.

Logitech G Pro Wireless

The second top-tier wireless mouse, unsurprisingly, comes from Logitech. The G Pro Wireless has been a benchmark since it came out, not just because of how good the wireless sensor was, but for how light the whole chassis is.

I'm putting the GPW alongside the Viper Ultimate because the two have very different shapes. If you want a wireless gaming mouse that sits more in the palm of your hand, the GPW is the way to go, whereas the Viper Ultimate has a flatter shape. The GPW has some slight advantages in battery life and responsiveness when waking up from hibernation, but that's only when you move the mouse after its been idle. Both are absolute crackers when it comes to gaming. The GPW is also a little more affordable these days, having been on the market for longer.