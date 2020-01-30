Bioshock: The Collection And The Sims 4 Are February's PS Plus Games

Ninja's Mixer Move Reportedly Made Him $US20-30 Million

February’s PlayStation Plus games are a good bunch, with Bioshock: The Collection containing all three Bioshock games and their single-player DLC. There’s also, in a twist, a third game for PS VR. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PS Plus subscription.

February’s PS Plus games are:

  • Bioshock: The Collection

  • The Sims 4

  • Firewall Zero Hour (PS VR required)

