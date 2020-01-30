Bioshock: The Collection And The Sims 4 Are February's PS Plus Games

February’s PlayStation Plus games are a good bunch, with Bioshock: The Collection containing all three Bioshock games and their single-player DLC. There’s also, in a twist, a third game for PS VR. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PS Plus subscription.
-
Bioshock: The Collection
-
The Sims 4
-
Firewall Zero Hour (PS VR required)
