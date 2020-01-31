Blacksmith Creates Real, Flaming Overwatch Hammer

Top Streamers Are Leaving Twitch Amidst Big Money And Shady Deals

There are a lot of smaller, easier props you could make if you wanted to recreate a weapon from Overwatch, but nope, H-art has skipped past all of those and forged himself an enormous replica of Reinhardt’s hammer.

Unlike most replicas you’ll see, which will have been made with foam and/or wood, H-art torched, welded and hammered this together out of scrap metal, before installing some flamethrowers in the head to mimic the weapon’s jet-powered thrust.

Cosplayer Constructs Stunning Shield For Overwatch's Brigitte

Now that Overwatch players have stopped complaining about how overpowered the hero Brigitte is, perhaps we can all guiltlessly enjoy some fantastic Brigitte cosplay.

After A Stroke, This Aussie Started Making Killer 3D Printed Cosplays

After a stroke, Joshua Hawthorn was told he wouldn't work again - but cabin fever soon set in and he pushed himself to learn new skills while he applied for jobs. In 2015, he started a tech company called Grizzly Technical Solutions aiming to sell computers, but he didn't sell a single one. What he did do is develop a phenomenal portfolio of 3D cosplays, after a request from a friend sent him down a brilliant new path.

