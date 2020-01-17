Why Video Games Are Delayed So Often

Humble Pulls Out Their Best Bundle To Raise Money For Australian Bushfire Relief

A Farewell To EB Games Rockdale

Buy The New Humble Bundle, Help Australia

Photo: Brett Hemmings, Getty

The new Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle does exactly what it says on the tin: it’s a massive collection of games (worth over $US400 ($580)) on sale right now and every single cent you spend goes directly to helping millions of animals affected by the crisis.

The bundle’s recommended price is $US25 ($36), which considering some of the games included is an absolute steal. Most are, appropriately, Australian-made games, like the excellent ArmelloVoid Bastards, Satellite Reign and Paperbark, and there are 29 titles in all.

100% of the proceeds are being split between WIRES (a local wildlife rescue group), the RSPCA and World Wildlife Fund. You can buy the bundle here.

It has been estimated that over one billion animals have been killed by the fires, and that’s a number that doesn’t include fish and insects. Entire species are now at risk of extinction, like the Greater Glider, which I somehow left off my list of creatures that are basically Pokemon. So these animals are going to need all the help they can get.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au january-2020

Every Big Game Coming Out In January [Updated]

It's the first month of what's set to be a bumper year. And while there's no Last of Us 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 this month, there's more than plenty to keep an eye on.
evergreen gaming-mouse hardware kotaku-uk logitech pc-gaming uk-evergreen

How One Company Spent Millions On A Gaming Mouse

There’s a room in Logitech’s bright, modern-looking campus in Lausanne, Switzerland full of contraptions specifically designed to torture PC hardware.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles