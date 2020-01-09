Every Big Game Coming Out In January

EB Games Are Shutting Stores Across Australia [Update]

A Review Into Australia's Classification Laws Has Begun, And You Can Have Your Say

A Pocket-Sized NVMe Drive For Your Console

The best piece of tech I've ever bought in this job, hands down, is a discounted Samsung T5 SSD. It's my go-to any time I have a game preview, want to dump a ton of files or just want to bring over a ton of recordings from home into the office. It's great for acting as backup storage for a console, and now, Samsung's bringing out an NVMe version.

It's the Portable SSD T7 Touch and, like the T5, it'll be available later this month in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB variants. Australian pricing hasn't been revealed yet, but internationally you'll pay $US129.99 for the 500GB, $US229.99 for the 1TB and $US399.99 for the 2TB, so expect around a $100 hike on each of those locally.

The big drawcards, other than a drive that hits up to 1.05GB and 1GB/s read/write speeds in your pocket, is the ability to lock the drive with a fingerprint. It's not that secure in the sense that the drive isn't FIPS certified, which is the US government security standard for cryptographic modules. It's good enough for regular users, mind you.

And the other plus point? Those T5 portable SSDs are still banging value and a great drive to have on the side. The price of those should start to plummet later this year, particularly from the second quarter when the non-fingerprint Portable SSD T7 - which should be slightly cheaper than its Touch variant - goes on sale.

Here's the full specs:

Category Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch Samsung Portable SSD T7*
Capacity 2TB/1TB/500GB
Interface USB 3.2 (Gen 2, 10Gbps) with backward compatibility
Dimensions (LxWxH) 85 x 57 x 8.0mm (3.3 x 2.2 x 0.3 inches)
Weight 58 grams (2.0 oz)
Transfer Speed Up to 1,050 MB/s
UASP Mode Supported
Encryption AES 256-bit hardware data encryption
Security Password Protection S/W
Fingerprint Recognition Password Protection S/W
Software Samsung Portable SSD Software 1.05
Certifications CE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, C-tick, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB
RoHS Compliance RoHS2
Colors Black & Silver TBD
Connectivity USB type-C-to-C, USB type-C-to-A
Warranty Three (3) Year Limited Warranty6

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

come-on escape-from-tarkov lore sexism

Escape From Tarkov Developers Say Adding Playable Women Would Be A 'Huge Amount Of Work'

Battlestate Games, the studio behind the newly popular online shooter Escape From Tarkov, says they won’t implement playable female protagonists for “game lore” reasons and because it would be too much work. Right now, you can only play Escape From Tarkov as a man.
alienware au ces-2020 feature switch

Alienware Has Basically Made A Switch Clone

The dream of a portable PC has been floating around for years, even before the Switch became everyone's portable gaming device. And that dream isn't dead, with Alienware showing off Concept UFO at CES, a handheld device that's basically a Switch for your Steam library.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles