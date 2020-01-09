A Pocket-Sized NVMe Drive For Your Console

The best piece of tech I've ever bought in this job, hands down, is a discounted Samsung T5 SSD. It's my go-to any time I have a game preview, want to dump a ton of files or just want to bring over a ton of recordings from home into the office. It's great for acting as backup storage for a console, and now, Samsung's bringing out an NVMe version.

It's the Portable SSD T7 Touch and, like the T5, it'll be available later this month in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB variants. Australian pricing hasn't been revealed yet, but internationally you'll pay $US129.99 for the 500GB, $US229.99 for the 1TB and $US399.99 for the 2TB, so expect around a $100 hike on each of those locally.

The big drawcards, other than a drive that hits up to 1.05GB and 1GB/s read/write speeds in your pocket, is the ability to lock the drive with a fingerprint. It's not that secure in the sense that the drive isn't FIPS certified, which is the US government security standard for cryptographic modules. It's good enough for regular users, mind you.

And the other plus point? Those T5 portable SSDs are still banging value and a great drive to have on the side. The price of those should start to plummet later this year, particularly from the second quarter when the non-fingerprint Portable SSD T7 - which should be slightly cheaper than its Touch variant - goes on sale.

Here's the full specs: