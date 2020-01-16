Chairman Rose Steals The Show In New Pokémon Web Series

The Most Anticipated Games Of 2020

In the first episode of Pokémon: Twilight Wings, a new seven-part animated YouTube series set in the Galar region of Pokémon Sword and Shield, a hospitalized young boy looks to the suave and stylish Chairman Rose to help make his pocket monster dreams come true. Rose does not disappoint.

The episode, titled “The Letter,” is only a little over six minutes long, but it’s an excellent six minutes. The animation is gorgeous. The music is touching and evocative. The story is about a sickly young lad named John who dreams of seeing Galar region champion Leon in person. When John learns that the region’s league chairman Mr. Rose is coming for a surprise visit, he writes a letter conveying his aspiration.

John finishes the letter just as the chairman and his assistant finish their visit. Can the boy make it to the roof before the pair depart in their flying taxi?

It’s short, but very sweet, like the amazing Chairman Rose. So busy, yet so considerate. I’ve only just now begun diving into Sword and Shield, so it’s neat seeing the people and places of the game come to life. I’m rooting for John, and can’t wait to see where the series goes next.

