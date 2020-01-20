Community Review: Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

Punching Krillin in the face repeatedly was also good fun in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse games. But neither of those had a Flying Nimbus.

How much you like Dragon Ball Z Kakarot really seems to depend on how many references you want in a Dragon Ball game. It's absolutely chockers full of them, which is great for long-time fans and people who just want to geek out at being able to relive famous moments in the manga and anime for themselves.

As an actual game, though? Well, there's a bigger problem there.

Kakarot is filled with fetch quests and extraordinarily slow pacing. The pacing is such an issue that the game doesn't even make you retrieve the dragonballs so you can revive Goku: you're just told in a cut scene that Goku is being revived, and that's it.

The orbs aren't even that much fun to collect once you reach a certain point, because you can just kill enemies by mowing them down with the Nimbus, GTA style. That said, you can play the entire game as The Goose with a mod, which makes for a pretty funny experience.

For those among you who have picked up Kakarot, how have you found it, and what platform are you playing on? And would you recommend it as a starting point for anyone who didn't play the Xenoverse games, or is unfamiliar with DBZ in general?