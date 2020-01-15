Cosplaying Politician Elected In Taiwan

How many politicians can say they’ve cosplayed as Asuka from Neon Genesis Evangelion? Lai Pin-yu sure can.

The 27-year-old Democratic Progressive Party candidate won a tight race in New Taipei City’s 12th District over the weekend. Taiwan News reports that Lai defeated former Taipei City Deputy Mayor Lee Yong-ping by 2,780 votes.

Maybe a rally she did in December dressed as Asuka helped with the...anime vote?

Before getting into politics, Lai was an activist and studied law at the prestigious National Taipei University.

When Lai knew she had won the seat, she uploaded a Sailor Mars from Sailor Moon cosplay photo to Facebook writing (translation via Taiwan News), “Hello friends, I am Lai Pinyu, lawmaker of New Taipei City’s 12th District. Please give me your feedback over the next four years.”

Besides cosplay photos, her Facebook page is filled with game, anime, and meme images:

I think her politician cosplays are the most realistic, though.

For more, check out Lai’s Facebook page.