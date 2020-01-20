Dad Builds Custom Xbox Adaptive Controller So Daughter Can Play Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Xbox’s Adaptive Controller has done some amazing things as far as accessibility in video games goes, but the setup isn’t hard-wired to only work on a Microsoft console. It can, with a little work, also run on the Nintendo Switch, and in doing so bring an enormous smile to a little girl’s face.

Rory Steel built this custom pad for his daughter, who has been itching to play some Zelda along with her friends, and it’s fantastic.

That's enough for tonight. Some serious soldering and wire management tomorrow morning for some game testing in the afternoon. My daughter is desperate to try but we've kept it a secret from her brother who's been itching to play #ZeldaBreathoftheWild. @Nintendo @Microsoft pic.twitter.com/bgIC9h9aH3 — Rory Steel (@JerseyITGuy) January 18, 2020

Once completed, it was time to test it out, and: