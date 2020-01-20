Dad Builds Custom Xbox Adaptive Controller So Daughter Can Play Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Xbox’s Adaptive Controller has done some amazing things as far as accessibility in video games goes, but the setup isn’t hard-wired to only work on a Microsoft console. It can, with a little work, also run on the Nintendo Switch, and in doing so bring an enormous smile to a little girl’s face.
Rory Steel built this custom pad for his daughter, who has been itching to play some Zelda along with her friends, and it’s fantastic.
This weekends project. Make a @Nintendo #switch accessibility controller for my daughter using @Microsoft #adaptiveController and some @eBay parts. pic.twitter.com/YHN38SG9dZ
— Rory Steel (@JerseyITGuy) January 18, 2020
Controller success! Buttons tomorrow as I need a slightly larger drill bit than standard. Off the @BandQ then trials being in the morning. #accessibility @Nintendo #switch @Microsoft #adaptiveController pic.twitter.com/gxQPjZlP20
— Rory Steel (@JerseyITGuy) January 18, 2020
That's enough for tonight. Some serious soldering and wire management tomorrow morning for some game testing in the afternoon. My daughter is desperate to try but we've kept it a secret from her brother who's been itching to play #ZeldaBreathoftheWild. @Nintendo @Microsoft pic.twitter.com/bgIC9h9aH3
— Rory Steel (@JerseyITGuy) January 18, 2020
Once completed, it was time to test it out, and:
Finished! Ava gives my homemade #accessibility controller V1.0 the thumbs up. She can play @Nintendo #BreathoftheWild on her #switch like her friends now. All thanks to @Microsoft ???? #adaptiveController #XAC @brycej @ArranDyslexia @shanselman pic.twitter.com/dOhGnUFZa0
— Rory Steel (@JerseyITGuy) January 19, 2020
Fuckin onions mate.