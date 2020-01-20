Dad Builds Custom Xbox Adaptive Controller So Daughter Can Play Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

The Best Gaming Podcasts For 2020 [Updated!]

Xbox’s Adaptive Controller has done some amazing things as far as accessibility in video games goes, but the setup isn’t hard-wired to only work on a Microsoft console. It can, with a little work, also run on the Nintendo Switch, and in doing so bring an enormous smile to a little girl’s face.

Rory Steel built this custom pad for his daughter, who has been itching to play some Zelda along with her friends, and it’s fantastic.

Once completed, it was time to test it out, and:

Comments

  • bass400 @bass400

    Damn bushfire smoke in my eyes, I’m not crying you are! What a champion dad.

