Dammit, No Street Fighter V Champion Edition For Switch After All

Early reports that teased that Street Fighter V: Champion Edition would hit Nintendo's portable console have been hurricane-kicked to the ground.

Capcom announced Street Fighter V: Champion Edition late last year, because it's not really a Street Fighter game unless there are numerous iterations, now is it?

At the time, it was announced as being a PC and PS4 game, with the tantalising prospect of cross-platform play.

Over the weekend, reports emerged that Capcom might have been being sneaky by also developing a Switch port of the game, based on a Tweet coming from the EB Games Canada account that mentioned the Switch version specifically as being available to pre-order.

Presuming you read the headline properly, you can probably see where this is heading. EB Games Canada has since deleted the tweet, and apologised for it, stating that it was an error; the intent was to highlight the upcoming PS4 version and drive sales for that platform.

We posted a tweet advertising Street Fighter V: Champion Edition for the Nintendo Switch earlier this evening. Please note that the details in this tweet were inaccurate, and were posted in error. The intention for the tweet was to highlight the PlayStation 4 version of the game. — EB Games Canada ???? (@EBGamesCanada) January 26, 2020

So, sorry Switch owners. No Street Fighter V Champion Edition for you.