Dammit, No Street Fighter V Champion Edition For Switch After All

Early reports that teased that Street Fighter V: Champion Edition would hit Nintendo's portable console have been hurricane-kicked to the ground.

Capcom announced Street Fighter V: Champion Edition late last year, because it's not really a Street Fighter game unless there are numerous iterations, now is it?

At the time, it was announced as being a PC and PS4 game, with the tantalising prospect of cross-platform play.

Over the weekend, reports emerged that Capcom might have been being sneaky by also developing a Switch port of the game, based on a Tweet coming from the EB Games Canada account that mentioned the Switch version specifically as being available to pre-order.

Presuming you read the headline properly, you can probably see where this is heading. EB Games Canada has since deleted the tweet, and apologised for it, stating that it was an error; the intent was to highlight the upcoming PS4 version and drive sales for that platform.

So, sorry Switch owners. No Street Fighter V Champion Edition for you.

Confessions Of JB Hi-Fi Reviewers

The humble JB Hi-Fi review. You’ve seen them in-stores, you’ve seen them go viral on social media. Sometimes they’re straight down the line, others are satirical or flat out hilarious. Every once in a while they absolutely hit the nail on the head. We spoke to numerous JB Hi-Fi ‘reviewers’. The men and women making you laugh to figure out the rules, regulations and weird little secrets behind the infamous JB Hi-Fi review. These are the confessions of JB Hi-Fi reviewers.
All The New Anime On Animelab This Month

Studio Ghibli movies might be coming to Netflix, but if you're after specialist, niche anime, then it's services like Animelab you're after. The Aussie-run service has just added a massive chunk of dubs and subs to the platform.

