This Week In Games: Journey To Azeroth

Journey To The Savage Planet: The Kotaku Review

Kentucky Route Zero: The Kotaku Review

Destiny 2 Taken Offline After Players Lose Currency, Materials

Bungie has taken Destiny 2 offline entirely (at time of posting it remains unplayable) after an issue emerged with a hotfix released earlier today where players began losing their “Glimmer, Bright Dust, Infusion Materials, and/or other types of game currencies”.

Close video

Swipe to close

The studio released a short statement this morning, saying the game had been taken offline “to prevent further loss of materials.” At 11am they had discovered the source of the problem, but have yet to complete the necessary testing to push the fix online.

Note that this isn’t a case of simply losing the last batch of stuff you picked up; some players have lost vast swathes of their stash, including some of the game’s rare Ascendant Shards and entire Glimmer reserves.

So if you’re trying to play Destiny 2 and can’t, or played earlier and have noticed your stuff is missing, this is why!

Comments

  • Kasterix @kasterix

    Did they recently employ someone who used to work for Bethesda?

    Because this sounds like the level of fuck up that should be attached to a Fallout 76 article.

    1
  • drumrbaxj @drumrbaxj

    Everything I have could be restocked within a week of normal play. I spend those Ascendant shards as soon as I get them too.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

90s demons doom e1m1 fps hell id tell-us

What Video Game Level Have You Played The Most?

A great level is like a warm bowl of mac and cheese. You can come back to it whenever you need to feel good and happy. Without thinking you can load it up and know you are going to be ok. So what level do you keep coming back to over the years?
civil-rights court legal muting runescape

Being Muted In A Video Game Doesn't Violate Civil Rights, U.S. Court Declares

If you or a loved one has been muted in a video game, you may not be entitled to financial compensation. Exposure to muting might finally wake you up to the idea that there are consequences to your actions. Please do wait. Do not call now!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles