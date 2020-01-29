Destiny 2 Taken Offline After Players Lose Currency, Materials

Bungie has taken Destiny 2 offline entirely (at time of posting it remains unplayable) after an issue emerged with a hotfix released earlier today where players began losing their “Glimmer, Bright Dust, Infusion Materials, and/or other types of game currencies”.

Swipe to close

The studio released a short statement this morning, saying the game had been taken offline “to prevent further loss of materials.” At 11am they had discovered the source of the problem, but have yet to complete the necessary testing to push the fix online.

We are continuing to perform tests of possible solutions to restore missing currencies and materials to players. Destiny 2 will remain offline until the issue can be resolved. We will provide another update by 2 PM Pacific. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) January 28, 2020

Note that this isn’t a case of simply losing the last batch of stuff you picked up; some players have lost vast swathes of their stash, including some of the game’s rare Ascendant Shards and entire Glimmer reserves.

So if you’re trying to play Destiny 2 and can’t, or played earlier and have noticed your stuff is missing, this is why!