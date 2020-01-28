Devil May Cry 5, Watch Dogs 2 And Dragon's Dogma Are Available For Bugger All Today

The Lunar New Year is a solid excuse for stores to offer tons of games for bugger all, and Green Man Gaming's upholding that tradition just nicely with solid deals on Watch Dogs 2, Moons of Madness, Dragon's Dogma, Resident Evil 7 and more.
The full list of Lunar Sale deals is here, but to save you time below you'll find a curated selection with links for specific bargains. All prices are in Australian dollars.
- Dishonored 2: $13.19
- Dishonored Complete Collection: $30.35
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded: $17.21
- Kerbal Space Program: $9.77
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard: $15.58
- Skyrim VR: $22.13
- Watch Dogs 2: $19.34
- Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden: $19.48
- Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil DLC: $12.79
- Moons of Madness: $23.37
- Devil May Cry 5: $21.87
- Monster Hunter World: $30.57
- Devil May Cry HD Collection: $21.09
- Ace Attorney Trilogy: $21.41
- Dead Rising: $7.19
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided: $5.45
- Just Cause 3 XXL Edition: $5.45
- Life is Strange Season 1: $4.67
- Life is Strange Season 2 (eps 2-5): $23.14
- Life is Strange Season 2, Episode 1: $2.33
- Tomb Raider 2: $2.12
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen: $10.52
- Far Cry 5: $19.34
- Rainbow 6 Siege: $9.71
- Far Cry New Dawn: $28.19
It still blows my mind a little, remembering the experience of saving up for games as a kid, that games like Watch Dogs 2, Dishonored 2 or Dragon's Dogma are less than $20 and it's still a completely cool and normal thing. Young Alex would have died to swap those for some of the garbage games I actually bought back in the day. (Age of Empires was still a top call, though.)
