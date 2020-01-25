The Best Deals From Steam's Lunar New Year Sale

Why So Many Video Game Enemies Are Really Cute

All The New Anime On Animelab This Month

Disco Elysium's New Hardcore Mode Sounds Like A Bad Time

“You will fail more,” reads the first bullet point in the official announcement of Hardcore mode (and widescreen support!) for magically delicious PC RPG Disco Elysium. I did not think that possible, yet here we are.

Every dice roll is harder to hit. Prices for healing pharmaceuticals are inflated, while money is more scarce. Smoking and drinking for courage and a clear head are much more useful in Hardcore mode, so you’ll be a boozehound who reeks of cigarette smoke scrounging money for pills. The game basically turns you into one of my sister’s ex-boyfriends. Good luck.

On the plus side, Hardcore mode doles out more experience, so players will level up faster. Also, it’s completely optional, so players can avoid it entirely and just enjoy the game at a more leisurely pace. Me, I’m just here for that sweet ultrawide support.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature xbox-series-x

Here's A Prototype Of The Xbox Series X

[image url="https://edge.alluremedia.com.au/m/k/2020/01/xbox-series-x-back-1.jpg" caption='Image.
au feature gaming-mice logitech razer wireless-mice zowie

The Best Gaming Mouse Of 2020

You're sitting there, trying to click heads in Escape from Tarkov or Apex Legends, and you can just feel it. Your mouse isn't right. It's a bit gummy, the sensor's a bit crap, and it's just a cheap piece of trash you got years ago. It's time for an upgrade. But what do you get? Here's the best mice on the market today.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles