Here's The Opening From Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Sometimes it's just fun to watch a stupid amount of ki blasts fill the screen, even when you know where the story's headed. Welcome to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

The game officially launches tomorrow on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. This version isn't coming to the Switch, although the older Dragon Ball Xenoverse games made it over eventually.

If you need a couple of minutes of Big Anime in your day, the official launch trailer is Vegeta getting a bit doe-eyed talking about Goku's power. Bandai Namco's version has the Japanese voiceover...

... while the trailer on the Xbox and YouTube channels features the English VO.

If you're keen to see the game's actual setup, IGN has got the opening 17 minutes of the story. There's a training battle from the beginning with Piccolo, as you'd expect, before you get vaulted into an open-world and, eventually, Goku wiggles his butt at the camera instead of fishing with bait.

The video also shows some of the community system and soul emblems that power you up in battle. It seems relatively straightforward. Characters can even give gifts to each other to improve their friendship and battle capabilities even more. The cut scenes are pretty crisp too, which is half the fun of a playing games like this in singleplayer.

Kakarot drops on PC, PS4 and Xbox One tomorrow.