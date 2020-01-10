EB Games Is Flogging Off A Ton Of Headsets, Mice, Monitors, Games Today

Given yesterday's news of nationwide store closures, EB would naturally want to get back on the front foot a little. Naturally, the best way to do that is to have a nationwide sale, and the company's got some pretty substantial discounts on PC peripherals, racing wheels, gamepads, headsets and mice that are worth checking out.
The most eye-catching discounts are on huge widescreen monitors. The Acer Predator 34 inch X34 G-Sync monitor, which runs at 100Hz, is down to $899 today from $1479. ASUS's Strix XG35VQ has FreeSync instead of G-Sync support, but it's also a fraction larger at 35 inches which isn't bad considering it's going for $799 (and it tops out at 100Hz as well).
If you need a new set of cans, Audio Technica's gamer headset, the closed-back AG1X, is down from $349.95 to $128. The open-back versions are going for the same price, too.
There's also a ton of games and other peripherals available as part of EB's Summer Sale. Here's the full list of what you can grab online today, sorted in no particular order.
- Audio Technica ADG1X Open-Back Gamer Headset: $128
- Audio Technica ADG1 Closed-Back Gaming Headset: $128
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: $9
- Logitech G502 HERO Wired Gaming Mouse: $68
- Logitech G935 Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset: $198
- ASUS Strix XG35VQ 35-Inch Curved 100Hz Gaming Monitor: $799
- Razer Raiju Tournament Edition PS4 Controller: $98
- Acer Predator X34 Curved 100Hz Monitor: $899
- Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel + Pedals: $298
- ROCCAT Lua Tri Button Wired Mouse: $28
- Audio Technica ATGM2 Detachable Gaming Boom Mic: $48
- Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam: $98
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox): $47
- Dead Cells: Action GOTY Edition (Switch): $36
- Dead Rising 4 (Xbox): $9
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (PS4, Xbox): $15
- Razer Naga Trinity Moba/MMO Mouse: $98
- Plantronics RIG 500HX Xbox One Headset: $77
- Hori Split Pad Pro DAEMON X MACHINA Edition (Switch): $88
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $36
- Logitech G240 Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad: $15
- Civilization 6 (Switch): $47
- Astro A50 Wireless (Gen 4): $378
- Sims 4 + Sims 4 Cats & Dogs Bundle (PS4, Xbox): $47
- Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4, Xbox): $28
- PowerA Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller: $68
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: $168
- HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset (PC, Xbox): $88
- Razer Kraken X 7.1 Gaming Headset: $68
- Venom Switch Power Pack & Stand: $57
- Blue Snowball iCE Black Condenser Mic: $88
- South Park Fractured But Whole (PS4, Xbox): $9
- Blue Yeti USB Microphone Blackout Edition: $175
- The Golf Club 2019 (PS4, Xbox): $28
- Northgard (Switch): $28
- DOOM (Switch): $47
- Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: $98
- Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Mic (Shadow Grey): $139
- Hitman 2 (PS4, Xbox): $36
- Switch Pokemon Grookey Enhanced Wireless Controller: $68
- SEGA Mega Drive Mini: $119
Plenty on offer. There's more info available through the EB website, and if one of the 19 stores shutting down happens to be near you, there's extra discounts there too. (If you do go in, say something nice to the staff.)
