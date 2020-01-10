EB Games Is Flogging Off A Ton Of Headsets, Mice, Monitors, Games Today

Image: Reddit

Given yesterday's news of nationwide store closures, EB would naturally want to get back on the front foot a little. Naturally, the best way to do that is to have a nationwide sale, and the company's got some pretty substantial discounts on PC peripherals, racing wheels, gamepads, headsets and mice that are worth checking out.

The most eye-catching discounts are on huge widescreen monitors. The Acer Predator 34 inch X34 G-Sync monitor, which runs at 100Hz, is down to $899 today from $1479. ASUS's Strix XG35VQ has FreeSync instead of G-Sync support, but it's also a fraction larger at 35 inches which isn't bad considering it's going for $799 (and it tops out at 100Hz as well).

If you need a new set of cans, Audio Technica's gamer headset, the closed-back AG1X, is down from $349.95 to $128. The open-back versions are going for the same price, too.

There's also a ton of games and other peripherals available as part of EB's Summer Sale. Here's the full list of what you can grab online today, sorted in no particular order.

Plenty on offer. There's more info available through the EB website, and if one of the 19 stores shutting down happens to be near you, there's extra discounts there too. (If you do go in, say something nice to the staff.)