EB Games Are Shutting Stores Across Australia [Update]

The days of the YOLO SWAG sale, for some stores, are coming to an end. EB Games customers have received notices overnight that stores in the ACT, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, will be shutting down before the end of the month.

A Kotaku Australia reader got in touch earlier this week letting letting us know that staff had been told at four Adelaide stores would be closing down by the end of the month. The layoffs are much further, however, with OzBargain posters receiving emails from EB stores across Australia, letting them know their local joint was affected. Local sites Vooks and Press Start have gotten tip offs as well.

Some of the stores are fairly large, including Blacktown in NSW and Docklands in Victoria. Kotaku Australia has reached out to EB Games for comment and clarification, and will update this story if they reply.

Update 10:27am: EB Games has provided the following comment to Kotaku Australia:

Like all businesses, we are constantly evaluating our property portfolio to ensure that our stores mix is in-line with the ever changing retail landscape. After careful consideration we will be closing 19 unprofitable stores at the end of January. Where possible, staff were offered the opportunity to work in surrounding stores.

In exciting news, 2020 will see EB Games continue to open more large format stores that combine the power of both the EB Games and Zing Pop Culture. These hybrid stores, combined with our strong omni-channel offering, 6 million loyalty members and 300+ locations across Australia, will see EB Games continue to be one of Australia’s largest specialty retailers.

The full list of affected stores can be found by searching for your local store through the EB Games Store locator. At the time of writing, these stores have been removed:

Birkenhead Point EB Games NSW 2047

Blacktown EB Games NSW 2148

Bribie Island EB Games QLD 4507

Brickworks Marketplace EB Games SA 5031

City Cross EB Games SA 5000

Cleveland EB Games QLD 4163

Dandenong EB Games VIC 3175

Dianella EB Games WA 6059

Hallet Cove EB Games SA 5158

Hamilton EB Games VIC 3300

Harbourtown Adelaide EB Games SA 5950

Inala EB Games QLD 4077

Inverell EB Games NSW 236

Kalamunda EB Games WA 6076

Lutwyche EB Games QLD 4030

Majura Park EB Games ACT 2609

Rockdale EB Games NSW 2216

Tamworth EB Games NSW 2340

Underwood EB Games QLD 4119

Winston Hills EB Games NSW 2153

All stores affected will be having a stocktake sale before closing, with products discounted from 20 percent to 60 percent.

Comments

  • jengaship @jengaship

    Max RRP, often refusal to price match. I couldn't possibly fathom why they're closing stores.

    0
    • darren @darren

      Never had an issue price matching but go to Big W for that sweet 10% staff discount thanks to the wife working at woolies.

      0
    • ferret @ferret

      Yep. I use the same EBs for all gaming purchases. Always price match, but always am made to feel like a criminal for doing so. Black card member....makes no difference.

      0
  • Braaains @braaains

    I'm surprised that City Cross one in Adelaide didn't close years ago, considering there is a much larger EB store about 1 minute walk away on the other side of Rundle Mall.

    0
  • death_au @death_au

    Yeah, this sounds like an overdue clear out of, as they state, 'unprofitable stores'. Doesn't sound like a major shake-up at this stage.

    0
  • BJ @bj1

    This was bound to happen after GameStop started killing off its US business. Then shutting the Australian Game Informer office was the canary in the Aussie Coal Mine.

    I also suspect there’ll be more closures to come. GameStop is in much more dire financial position than what they’ve let on in Australia. EB didn’t do a ‘bad’ job sustaining its business with the Zing merch, but it was never going to be the commercial silver bullet.

    0
    • darren @darren

      I was under the impression that EB Games was now mostly separate to the US stores. Is that not the case?

      0
  • snoweee @snoweee

    Unfortunately, it looks like the days of having a profitable brick and mortar games store are on the way out. Without having big ticket items to boost the bottom line, it isn't financially feasible to compete with Big W or JB HiFi. Plus, with services like game pass, the potential to only buy a console and no games for the entire next generation is becoming more and more possible.

    Once the bottom falls out of Funko Pop Vinyl Dolls, EB are going to run out of things to sell.

    0
  • pablo77 @pablo77

    I usually don't care much for EB Games, but went there on the weekend to grab a preowned 3DS game for my youngen. Website said they had stock on hand, got to store and they only had a new copy with no cover. They then proceeded to want to charge me normal price for a product with no cover at all.

    I had to argue with the store clerk (who said it was the new game not a preowned, so I have to pay the normal price) to say, hang on, you want to charge me normal price for the product when you're not giving me everything my money says I should receive. At least a small discount would be logical, even if I am paying more than the preowned copy in the end.

    I don't think it's the clerk's fault at all, they were only following company policy but EB Games just has the worst mantra of 'charge full price unless challenged'. That might have worked when there weren't so many alternatives, but in this day and age with not only other brick n mortar stores slashing their prices but online being a viable alternative, it's no wonder they are dying out.

    1
    • snoweee @snoweee

      EB have a ton of terrible practices that I won't defend, but this I can understand. If they had a policy of selling uncased games at a discount, there would be a rise in people taking empty covers and then returning to buy a discounted game. When I worked at a Sanity, our policy was we couldn't sell an unboxed product at all, so we would have a lot of unhappy customers come in, be told we had stock, then told we couldn't sell it (I'd usually just say the stock level was off, not tell them we had the disc).

      In thus case, unboxed stock would probably be isolated during stock take and returned to the warehouse.

      0
  • novasensei @novasensei

    Retail is tough these days. Gaming retail must be super tough. It’s a shame but I guess it’s sign of the changing times.

    0
  • Camm @camm

    I've put a decent amount of coin over the counter at EB over the years, but their pricing is usually not exactly competitive lately.

    0
  • Braaains @braaains

    You'd think the new Playstation and XBox consoles launching this year (plus the rumoured Switch Pro or whatever they call it) will give them a bit of a boost, although console launches don't happen often enough for it to be a sustainable business model to depend on them.

    0
  • almightysparrow @almightysparrow

    The Cleveland store closing is understandable given the demographic there is retired people, and given there is a Victoria Point store 10min away and two at Capalaba also 10min away.

    I am suprised Capalaba still has two stores one is a big Zing combo store while the other is just an EB within around 500m of each other, it would be like putting one at either end of a large Westfield's.

    0

