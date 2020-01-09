EB Games Are Shutting Stores Across Australia [Update]

The days of the YOLO SWAG sale, for some stores, are coming to an end. EB Games customers have received notices overnight that stores in the ACT, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, will be shutting down before the end of the month.

A Kotaku Australia reader got in touch earlier this week letting letting us know that staff had been told at four Adelaide stores would be closing down by the end of the month. The layoffs are much further, however, with OzBargain posters receiving emails from EB stores across Australia, letting them know their local joint was affected. Local sites Vooks and Press Start have gotten tip offs as well.

Some of the stores are fairly large, including Blacktown in NSW and Docklands in Victoria. Kotaku Australia has reached out to EB Games for comment and clarification, and will update this story if they reply.

Update 10:27am: EB Games has provided the following comment to Kotaku Australia:

Like all businesses, we are constantly evaluating our property portfolio to ensure that our stores mix is in-line with the ever changing retail landscape. After careful consideration we will be closing 19 unprofitable stores at the end of January. Where possible, staff were offered the opportunity to work in surrounding stores. In exciting news, 2020 will see EB Games continue to open more large format stores that combine the power of both the EB Games and Zing Pop Culture. These hybrid stores, combined with our strong omni-channel offering, 6 million loyalty members and 300+ locations across Australia, will see EB Games continue to be one of Australia’s largest specialty retailers.

The full list of affected stores can be found by searching for your local store through the EB Games Store locator. At the time of writing, these stores have been removed:

Birkenhead Point EB Games NSW 2047 Blacktown EB Games NSW 2148 Bribie Island EB Games QLD 4507 Brickworks Marketplace EB Games SA 5031 City Cross EB Games SA 5000 Cleveland EB Games QLD 4163 Dandenong EB Games VIC 3175 Dianella EB Games WA 6059 Hallet Cove EB Games SA 5158 Hamilton EB Games VIC 3300 Harbourtown Adelaide EB Games SA 5950 Inala EB Games QLD 4077 Inverell EB Games NSW 236 Kalamunda EB Games WA 6076 Lutwyche EB Games QLD 4030 Majura Park EB Games ACT 2609 Rockdale EB Games NSW 2216 Tamworth EB Games NSW 2340 Underwood EB Games QLD 4119 Winston Hills EB Games NSW 2153

All stores affected will be having a stocktake sale before closing, with products discounted from 20 percent to 60 percent.