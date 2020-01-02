The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo Leaks To Kick Off 2020

Image: Twitter

Happy New Year! And if you're not having a good time already, then cheer up with the wonderful news that some poor bugger at Square Enix has accidentally let the demo for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake leak a little early.

It's not a leak of the full game - that's not out until March 3, as before - but as it turns out, a demo has been in the works. How do we know? Because on Christmas Day, people noticed some files that were uploaded to a public server:

He probably doesn't want to provide the link. It's this one here:

http://175.209.117.198/?sort=t Ultimately, you can't do anything with it as it is mostly encrypted. I've only managed to extract some high level info as below along with some high res art-work: pic.twitter.com/izE2kkI9x1 — Raziel (@raziel2001au) December 30, 2019

How the FF7 Remake demo ended up available to the public is a mystery - probably a mistake by someone at Square Enix uploading the demo to Sony, most likely. While regular consoles couldn't play the files, users with devkits were able to get the demo working.

Hilariously, it wasn't the only game that was leaked. A user posted a small file manifest of the server, showing what looks like files for Persona 5: Royal, Dreams, Reed Remastered, WRC 8 and others. A couple of screenshots are floating around online, with the demo just over 10 GB and a larger .pkg file clocking in at 73.7 GB.

Something else. Much smaller than I initially thought (and much more exposed to public), looks more like the temporary file storage, definitely not one of the main servers.

P.S. If Sony reads this - hey, you might want to fix it. pic.twitter.com/RpJMa4JoSy — gamstat.com (@GamstatC) December 25, 2019

The public access has since been taken down, but not before users downloaded the files and got them working. RoXyPS3, one of the administrators of the PS3 developer Wiki, has started posting a bit of a data dump, showing some of the folders listing some of the in-game "abilities".

Some "Abilities" in FF7R for you ???? pic.twitter.com/ceCw5JPtEr — Roxanne (@roXyPS3) January 1, 2020

There's folders for weapons and mini-games too:

Naturally, that means footage of the FF7 Remake demo is floating around online.

The positive for everyone here is that if this was being uploaded to Sony, then it's safe to say the FF7 Remake is pretty much done. The demo's release should be pretty imminent as well, saving regular gamers the trouble of jailbreaking a console just to play a demo that's probably weeks away.

And more importantly than that, it looks great. March 3 can't come soon enough.