Humble's Australian Bushfire Relief Bundle Raises Over $2.2 Million

I Level Boosted A New World Of Warcraft Character And It Felt Empty

AMD Ryzen 3700X & 3900X: The Kotaku Australia Review

FTL, Released In 2012, Is Now Getting Achievements

Deep space death simulator FTL has for almost eight years existed with a single achievement: avoiding a sense of overwhelming despair as your carefully-cultivated run through the stars comes to a violent and bullshit end. That’s soon going to be joined by some more official company.

While not live yet, the game’s list of achievements are now live on FTL’s Steam page. You can’t see what actually unlocks them, but some of the names give it away, like “Some people just like to watch ships burn” and “Givin’ her all she’s got, Captain!”.

Other highlights include “Coming in for my Pacifism run!”, “No Redshirts Here” and “Victory through Asphyxiation”.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature ghibli hiyao-miyazaki studio-ghibli the-bests thebests

Studio Ghibli's Movies, Ranked

Since its foundation in 1985, Studio Ghibli has released over 20 feature films. Some of these have become animation classics! Others have stunk up the joint.
au devolver-digital observation survey win

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey [Last Day!]

You've got one day left to win a whole truckload of stuff with our first reader survey of the year: several gaming packs from Five Star including a SEGA Mega Drive Mini bundle, vouchers for The Iconic, $300 of food from Deliveroo, and an Ultimate Gamer Pack for all your console gaming courtesy of Turtle Beach.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles