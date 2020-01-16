Every Big Game Coming Out In February

While the bigger AAA titles tend to be released in the second half of the year, February's got a few neat surprises in store. Here are all the games coming out.
It's a good month for Switch users with Devil May 3, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics and Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold all coming to the portable console. Notably, the Yakuza remasters are finally coming to PS4 in the month's second week. The makers of LittleBigPlanet are also back with a new game creation platformer, Dreams, which instantly reminds me of some of the early 2000s PS2 gems I used to play.
Check out the full list below.
Video games coming out in February 2020
February 3
Paw Paw Paw | PC
February 4
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
Zombie Army 4: Dead War | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Empires In Ruins | PC
February 6
Granblue Fantasy Versus (Japan only) | PS4
Stoneshard | PC
Survive the Blackout | PC
February 7
Eternal Edge | PC
February 11
Yakuza 5 | PS4
The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition | PS4
February 13
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem | PC
LUNA The Shadow Dust | PC
February 14
Darksiders Genesis | PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC
Dreams | PS4
Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold | Switch
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition | PC, PS4
February 18
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle | PS4, Xbox One, PC
February 19
The Suicide of Rachel Foster | PC
February 20
Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition | Switch
Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Japan only) | PS4, Switch
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] | PS4, Switch
February 25
Conan Chop-Chop | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Two Point Hospital | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
February 28
Iron Man VR | PSVR
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Foregone | PC
Dwarrows | PC
Himno - The Silent Melody | PC
