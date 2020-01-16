Every Big Game Coming Out In February

The Most Anticipated Games Of 2020

World Of Warcraft's New Update Unleashes Eldritch Horrors On Azeroth

Every Big Game Coming Out In February

Image: En Masse Entertainment

While the bigger AAA titles tend to be released in the second half of the year, February's got a few neat surprises in store. Here are all the games coming out.

It's a good month for Switch users with Devil May 3, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics and Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold all coming to the portable console. Notably, the Yakuza remasters are finally coming to PS4 in the month's second week. The makers of LittleBigPlanet are also back with a new game creation platformer, Dreams, which instantly reminds me of some of the early 2000s PS2 gems I used to play.

Check out the full list below.

Video games coming out in February 2020

Image: Rebellion Developments

February 3

Paw Paw Paw | PC

February 4

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Zombie Army 4: Dead War | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Empires In Ruins | PC

February 6

Granblue Fantasy Versus (Japan only) | PS4

Stoneshard | PC

Survive the Blackout | PC

February 7

Eternal Edge | PC

February 11

Yakuza 5 | PS4

The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition | PS4

February 13

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem | PC

LUNA The Shadow Dust | PC

February 14

Darksiders Genesis | PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC

Dreams | PS4

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold | Switch

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition | PC, PS4

February 18

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle | PS4, Xbox One, PC

February 19

The Suicide of Rachel Foster | PC

February 20

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition | Switch

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Japan only) | PS4, Switch

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] | PS4, Switch

February 25

Conan Chop-Chop | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Two Point Hospital | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

February 28

Iron Man VR | PSVR

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Foregone | PC

Dwarrows | PC

Himno - The Silent Melody | PC

Every Big Game Coming Out In Summer 2020

Winter is upon us, the cold and dreary season where the fall’s big games go to get delayed. The weather outside may be frightful, but games are hopefully delightful. Let’s turn those lights way down low and see what the wintertide has in store.

Read more

This post will be updated as more games are announced, released or delayed.

Comments

  • Braaains @braaains

    I forgot all about Dreams. I'll probably pick it up just to marvel at some of the amazing stuff that people with more time and creative talent than me are able to make :P

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au january-2020

Every Big Game Coming Out In January [Updated]

It's the first month of what's set to be a bumper year. And while there's no Last of Us 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 this month, there's more than plenty to keep an eye on.
au feature ff7-remaster final-fantasy-7-remaster sqaure-enix

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Was Delayed To The Worst Possible Day

People are comfortable buying games digitally, but in Australia there's plenty of circumstances where an old-fashioned brick and mortar dealer offers a better physical deal -- especially for console gamers.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles