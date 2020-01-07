Every Big Game Coming Out In January

It's the first month of what's set to be a bumper year. And while January might not have a Last of Us 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 to dominate the schedule, there's still plenty of titles across the weeks to keep an eye on.
The biggest games are this week and next, with Monster Hunter Iceborne hitting PC and Kakarot, while Warcraft 3: Reforged will close out January. (Reforged launches January 28 internationally, but it won't unlock until the morning of January 29 in Australia.) The Switch has a quiet month, although there's Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore and an Oddworld game.
But there's a lot of other notable entries too, from the totally-not-Pokemon MMO TemTem, a huge DLC drop for Total War: Three Kingdoms, Romance of the Three Kingdoms getting an English port, and the Atelier games next week. The Rusty Lake developers are also back with The White Door, which looks a treat. Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 is due out this month as well, although it doesn't have a specific launch date yet.
January 9
The White Door | PC
AO Tennis 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
Monster Hunter: Iceborne | PC
January 10
Mythic Ocean | PC
January 14
Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX | PC, PS4, Switch
Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX | PC, PS4, Switch
Atelier Escha and Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX | PC, PS4, Switch
January 16
Romance of the Three Kingdoms | PC
Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PS4 (Japan only)
January 17
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT | PC, PS4, Xbox
Total War Three Kingdoms: Mandate of Heaven | PC
The Alliance Alive HD Remastered | PC
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore | Switch
January 21
Moons of Madness | PC, PS4, Xbox
TemTem | PC
January 23
Rugby 20 | PC, Xbox
Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD | Switch
January 25
Commandos 2 HD Remaster | PC
Preatorians HD Remaster | PC
January 28
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition | Xbox
January 29
Journey to the Savage Planet | PC, Xbox
Warcraft 3 Reforged | PC, Mac
Monster Energy Supercross 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox
Warhammer Underworlds: Online | PC
This post will be updated as more games are announced, released or delayed.
Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaa?
I'm sold on that already. Ta!
Oh and Warcraft 3 :D