Every Big Game Coming Out In January

It's the first month of what's set to be a bumper year. And while January might not have a Last of Us 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 to dominate the schedule, there's still plenty of titles across the weeks to keep an eye on.

The biggest games are this week and next, with Monster Hunter Iceborne hitting PC and Kakarot, while Warcraft 3: Reforged will close out January. (Reforged launches January 28 internationally, but it won't unlock until the morning of January 29 in Australia.) The Switch has a quiet month, although there's Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore and an Oddworld game.

But there's a lot of other notable entries too, from the totally-not-Pokemon MMO TemTem, a huge DLC drop for Total War: Three Kingdoms, Romance of the Three Kingdoms getting an English port, and the Atelier games next week. The Rusty Lake developers are also back with The White Door, which looks a treat. Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 is due out this month as well, although it doesn't have a specific launch date yet.

January 9

The White Door | PC

AO Tennis 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Monster Hunter: Iceborne | PC

January 10

Mythic Ocean | PC

January 14

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX | PC, PS4, Switch

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX | PC, PS4, Switch

Atelier Escha and Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX | PC, PS4, Switch

January 16

Romance of the Three Kingdoms | PC

Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PS4 (Japan only)

January 17

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT | PC, PS4, Xbox

Total War Three Kingdoms: Mandate of Heaven | PC

The Alliance Alive HD Remastered | PC

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore | Switch

January 21

Moons of Madness | PC, PS4, Xbox

TemTem | PC

January 23

Rugby 20 | PC, Xbox

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD | Switch

January 25

Commandos 2 HD Remaster | PC

Preatorians HD Remaster | PC

January 28

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition | Xbox

January 29

Journey to the Savage Planet | PC, Xbox

Warcraft 3 Reforged | PC, Mac

Monster Energy Supercross 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox

Warhammer Underworlds: Online | PC

This post will be updated as more games are announced, released or delayed.