Witness The Most Excruciating Round Of Street Fighter V Ever

Tips For Playing Temtem

Legends Of Runeterra's Public Beta Starts Today

Garth Ennis Is Penning The Boys' Prequel Comic

The cover of The Boys: Dear Becky. (Image: Darick Robertson)

By the end of its first season, it was obvious that Amazon’s live-action adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s The Boys was going to be a wildly different beast than the comics that inspired it, considering how it worked its way through most of the source material’s major plot points. But just in time for the show’s return, Ennis is returning to The Boys’ world.

Speaking with The New York Times, Ennis explained how his desire to write The Boys: Dear Becky, which premieres in April, came from the fact that Becky Butcher doesn’t actually appear all that often in the original comics, even though her death at the hands of one of the Seven is one of the events that sets the larger story in motion.

There, Becky is raped by a member of the Seven and dies when the genetically enhanced child she becomes pregnant with proves lethal for her to carry. Devastated, Billy sets out to avenge Becky’s death and eventually he comes to form the Boys, which Ennis emphasised is what makes the story of her life so important.

“Butcher’s wife was someone I enjoyed writing. She was only in two issues of the comics, but cast a very long shadow,” Ennis said. “Her fate ties into all of Butcher’s actions.”

The cover of The Boys: Dear Becky #1 (Image: Darick Robertson, Dynamite)
The cover of The Boys: Dear Becky #2 (Image: Darick Robertson, Dynamite)

Given how The Boys played out, the bulk of Dear Becky—illustrated by Russ Braun—will be set in the past and focus on events that took place before the original series. But given the rather shocking Becky-centric twist that was revealed in the season one finale of The Boys series, Dear Becky might also have some surprising things to say about the future, too.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature xbox-series-x

Here's A Prototype Of The Xbox Series X

[image url="https://edge.alluremedia.com.au/m/k/2020/01/xbox-series-x-back-1.jpg" caption="Image.
au feature gaming-mice logitech razer wireless-mice zowie

The Best Gaming Mouse Of 2020

You're sitting there, trying to click heads in Escape from Tarkov or Apex Legends, and you can just feel it. Your mouse isn't right. It's a bit gummy, the sensor's a bit crap, and it's just a cheap piece of trash you got years ago. It's time for an upgrade. But what do you get? Here's the best mice on the market today.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles