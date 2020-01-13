Harry Potter X Minecraft Map Looks Like A Whole New Game

Over a decade later and it still boggles the mind how much work and cool shit people can come up with in Minecraft. The latest example being this enormous recreation of the world of Harry Potter.

Minecraft School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is a project being run by a small group of students who have built many of Harry Potter’s most iconic locations, and are now looking at stitching them all together and “creating a Harry Potter-themed RPG map in Vanilla Minecraft.”

What they’ve done so far, as shown in this trailer, is certainly something.

It’s not out yet for general download, though the team are letting some Patreon users test the map while they work on it.