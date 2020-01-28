Journey To The Savage Planet: The Kotaku Review

Blizzard Prototyped Hearthstone VR

Image: Blizzard/Hearthstone

Blizzard likes to take liberties with Hearthstone, but the most exciting liberty they've taken: Hearthstone VR.

Blizzard built a VR prototype of Hearthstone for an internal hackathon, according to a new interview with local indie gaming site PowerUp. Hadidjah Chamberlain, lead effects artist on Hearthstone's Galakrond's Awakening expansion, said the mode was built over the course of a fortnight.

"They actually prototyped a VR version of Hearthstone during that time. You could walk around The Tavern and sit down to play a game with someone," Chamberlain told PowerUp's Leo Stevenson.

Hearthstone is built in Unity, and over the last few years the engine has added more support for VR games on console, PC, mobiles, and other platforms. Making Hearthstone in VR isn't a simple task, but over the course of a fortnight, Chamberlain said the prototype was developed enough that players could sit down, flip the table and throw cards at each other.

If fully fleshed out, Hearthstone would join Tabletop Simulator as the main card/board game experience to enjoy in VR. And bringing the Hearthstone Tavern to life would certainly bring the Blizzard universe to life. How you'd make the VR version of the game playable with those not playing in VR would be an interesting challenge, but as far as a new hook to get lapsed players to fire up the game again, it's a sweet idea.

[Thanks, PowerUp!]

