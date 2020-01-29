Henry Cavill Breaks Down The Witcher's Best Fight Scene

Kentucky Route Zero: The Kotaku Review

Because DVD commentary doesn’t exist in 2020, these videos Netflix are releasing to YouTube are (for now at least) about as close as we’re going to get to seeing the cast and crew talk about how The Witcher was actually made.

First up is Cavill’s chat about how he (and some stunt performers) filmed the Blaviken fight scene, easily the most raw and impressive bit of combat in the whole show.

There’s also this one with Anya Chalotra:

More of this, please! And yes, I know there’s a podcast dedicated to behind the scenes stuff, but it’s just not the same without video.

