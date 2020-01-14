A Look At The Cancelled Ty The Tasmanian Tiger TV Show

Everything We Know About The New Xbox

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey

Here Is Kirby On Pancakes Brandishing A Stick Of Butter

What is sweeter than Kirby? How about Kirby sitting on a stack of syrup-soaked pancakes raising a glistening stick of butter over his head?

Throw in a strawberry and that’s about as sweet as Kirby can get.

This little two and a half inch-tall figure is part of Banpresto Box’s Kirby’s Dolce Collection, a $US30 ($43) package of tiny Kirby figures, keychains, and a mascot plush.

The other two figures in the collection are pretty sweet as well. Not stack of pancakes sweet, but close. I’m really digging caramel apple Kirby.

Not sure I need an entire box of Kirby tchotchkes. I am positive, however, that I need Kirby sitting on a pile of pancakes.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

Furries Raise Over $25,000 For Australian Bushfire Relief

Streamers, celebrities, game publishers and studios have all gotten behind fundraising efforts to help everyone recover from the Australian bushfires with a speed and generosity that our federal government could learn from. Now, the furry community has done their part with a stream raising over $25,000 for the Australian Red Cross.
au devolver-digital feature observation survey win

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey

Who likes free stuff? We've got another reader survey to kick off 2020, and naturally we'd like you to be rewarded for your time, so there's a whole truckload of stuff you could win: several gaming packs from Five Star including a SEGA Mega Drive Mini bundle, vouchers for The Iconic, $300 of food from Deliveroo, and an Ultimate Gamer Pack for all your console gaming courtesy of Turtle Beach.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles