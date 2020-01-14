Here Is Kirby On Pancakes Brandishing A Stick Of Butter

What is sweeter than Kirby? How about Kirby sitting on a stack of syrup-soaked pancakes raising a glistening stick of butter over his head?
Throw in a strawberry and that’s about as sweet as Kirby can get.
This little two and a half inch-tall figure is part of Banpresto Box’s Kirby’s Dolce Collection, a $US30 ($43) package of tiny Kirby figures, keychains, and a mascot plush.
The other two figures in the collection are pretty sweet as well. Not stack of pancakes sweet, but close. I’m really digging caramel apple Kirby.
Not sure I need an entire box of Kirby tchotchkes. I am positive, however, that I need Kirby sitting on a pile of pancakes.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink