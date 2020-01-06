Here's The PlayStation 5 Dev Kit, Courtesy Of One Very Ballsy Cleaner

Here's The PlayStation 5 Dev Kit, Courtesy Of One Very Ballsy Cleaner

Image: Facebook

Someone's definitely going to lose their job over this.

New shots of the PlayStation 5 devkit have leaked online, courtesy of someone who is almost certain to lose their job. A cleaner who occasionally works at an undisclosed Ubisoft office posted a shot online of a PS5 dev kit on a desk, asking kindly that people "do not share this".

Naturally, the shots are now all over Reddit, Twitter, NeoGAF, Resetera, and just about everywhere else.

Image: Facebook

The original post has tried to redact the person's name and the group which it was shared in, but the redaction job is really bad, so Ubisoft are going to immediately track down this bloke and have him shot into space. The original post has since been deleted, but the images are already viral.

So lesson learned: if you're handling or near sensitive information, and you or your company has promised not to leak it. So the original cleaner is in for a world of pain, but for everyone else, at least we have a proper photo - albeit an incredibly low quality one - to go off.

Comments

  • WhitePointer @whitepointer

    And before anyone jumps to conclusions, dev kits almost always look very different to actual retail consoles so this is not an indication AT ALL of what the final PS5 console will actually look like.

    0
    • grunt @grunt

      I expect it will look considerably different to the retail version as well. This looks clunky in a way that suggests they're getting overheating components apart, and maximising cooling. Which can be for several reasons, including using preliminary components that will be cooler and/or smaller.

      If its going to look different though, I think Sony will need to reveal the retail look fairly soon. The Xbox Series X that we know is coming simply looks better, and that image is what is ticking over in peoples minds.

      Do Sony do CES? That starts on Wednesday and would be the obvious location regardless.

      0

Here's The PlayStation 5 Dev Kit, Courtesy Of One Very Ballsy Cleaner

Someone's definitely going to lose their job over this.
