Developers Are Holding Twitter Auctions To Raise Money For Bushfire Relief

With PS5 On The Way, Sony Will Skip E3 Again

ASUS ROG Phone 2: The Kotaku Australia Review

Surrender Your Coins To Humble's January Sale

humble sale the witcher 3 tomb raider borderlands 3

Even though we've finally made it through the hectic sale period, some deals are still persisting and on today's menu is the Humble Store's 'Winter' sale. Here are some of the best finds if you've got any spare pennies remaining.

While most people are likely to have played The Witcher 3 series, if you've recently been converted by the Netflix series, it's a steal at $23.69 including the excellent and very meaty expansion packs. Other standouts include Control for $58.22, Devil May Cry 5 for $28.03, the Tropico 5 collection for $17.48 or if you're in the mood for dumb fun under $5, Saints Row IV is going for $3.74.

Check out the rest of the sales on Humble's store.

The 12 Best Video Games Of 2019

2019 has run its course, and now we have a whole new decade to look forward to. As always, Kotaku’s staff has come together to pick our favourite games of the year. Here, in alphabetical order, are our top 12 games of 2019.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au furries

Furries Raise Over $25,000 For Australian Bushfire Relief

Streamers, celebrities, game publishers and studios have all gotten behind fundraising efforts to help everyone recover from the Australian bushfires with a speed and generosity that our federal government could learn from. Now, the furry community has done their part with a stream raising over $25,000 for the Australian Red Cross.
au devolver-digital feature observation survey win

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey

Who likes free stuff? We've got another reader survey to kick off 2020, and naturally we'd like you to be rewarded for your time, so there's a whole truckload of stuff you could win: several gaming packs from Five Star including a SEGA Mega Drive Mini bundle, vouchers for The Iconic, $300 of food from Deliveroo, and an Ultimate Gamer Pack for all your console gaming courtesy of Turtle Beach.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles