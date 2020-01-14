Surrender Your Coins To Humble's January Sale

Even though we've finally made it through the hectic sale period, some deals are still persisting and on today's menu is the Humble Store's 'Winter' sale. Here are some of the best finds if you've got any spare pennies remaining.
While most people are likely to have played The Witcher 3 series, if you've recently been converted by the Netflix series, it's a steal at $23.69 including the excellent and very meaty expansion packs. Other standouts include Control for $58.22, Devil May Cry 5 for $28.03, the Tropico 5 collection for $17.48 or if you're in the mood for dumb fun under $5, Saints Row IV is going for $3.74.
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Gold Edition: $52.48
- ASTRONEER: $28.23
- Baba Is You: $17.36
- Borderlands 2: $9.99
- Borderlands 3: $58.46
- Control: $58.22
- Dead Cells: $25.34
- Destiny 2 - Shadowkeep: $36.81
- Devil May Cry 5: $28.03
- Final Fantasy IX: $5.77
- HITMAN - Game of The Year Edition: $21.72
- Kane & Lynch Collection: $18.24
- Katana Zero: $14.54
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Royal Edition: $42.71
- Mafia III - Digital Deluxe: $25.32
- Metro Exodus: $43.44
- Mordhau: $32.21
- Noita: $20.76
- Outward: $23.98
- Overcooked! 2: $21.72
- Rise of Industry: $21.72
- Risk of Rain: $23.16
- Saints Row IV: $3.74
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Definitive Edition: $35.99
- The Masterplan: $4.34
- The Outer Worlds: $67.46
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION: $23.69
- Tropico 5 - Complete Collection: $17.48
- Tropico 6 - El Prez Edition: $51.31
- We Happy Few: $34.76
- Wreckfest: $23.98
- XCOM 2: $14.99
Check out the rest of the sales on Humble's store.
