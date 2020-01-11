JB Hi-Fi's Flogging Off A Ton Of Gamer Laptops, Monitors, Headsets, Mice

Samsung's Entry Level Gaming Monitor Absolutely Nails It

Here's The Next Two Cards From Magic's Theros Beyond Death Set

I Can't Wait To Bully Pokémon Shield's New Psychic Type Rival

The upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC, The Isle Of Armour, will feature two new rivals exclusive to each of the games. Sword will get Klara, who specialises in poison type Pokémon, while Shield will get Avery, a psychic type gym trainer. I have Shield, and while Klara is demonstrably cuter than Avery, I can’t wait to bully that little nerd.

First of all, take a look at this dweeb. He’s wearing a top hat, a frilly collar, and knee high socks. That’s already a lot of look. At this point I noticed that he’s also tucking his sports jersey into his shorts. I know it’s tempting fate to make fun of someone that is the master of extremely powerful Pokémon, but I can’t help it. Have you ever seen a bigger dork in your life?

Although I ended up choosing Shield over Sword because of Galarian Ponyta, who is my child, I was a little disappointed that I’m stuck with the demonstrably worse legendary. Sword players get Zacian, a cool dog with a sword, whereas I get Zamazenta, a weird dog with a beard shaped like a shield. Besides that, there’s not a huge amount of difference between the games, other than a few gym leaders, but if I know anything from playing Pokémon since I was a child, the game with the lamer legendary is usually the less popular game.

All my buyer’s remorse goes away now. As cute as Avery is—and she’s so cute with that puffy coat and bow on her head—I cannot wait to grind Avery into the dust. He’s the perfect rival. I wanna steal his lunch money.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au eb-games feature

EB Games Are Shutting Stores Across Australia [Update]

The days of the YOLO SWAG sale, for some stores, are coming to an end. EB Games customers have received notices overnight that stores in the ACT, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, will be shutting down before the end of the month.
feature game-freak nintendo nintendo-switch pokemon pokemon-sword-and-shield

Pokémon Sword And Shield Expansion Adds Over 200 Existing Pokémon

Unlike previous games in the series, Pokémon Sword and Shield won’t be getting a new version of the game a year later with an extra adjective. Instead, Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Shield Expansion Pass, DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield, will allow you to play new stories in Galar using the save data—and pocket monsters—you already have. They’ll also be bringing over 200 existing Pokémon to the games.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles