I Reviewed Cyberpunk 2077 Based On Its Trailers

Cyberpunk 2077, my most anticipated game of the year, has been delayed from April to September. April was probably already too late for Cyberpunk 2077 to save my soul. Waiting until September is gonna feel like slow murder.

So I did the only logical thing: I wrote a 4,500-word review without playing it. Then I made this video which includes an extended monologue at William Gibson. One might say that, for me, Cyberpunk 2077 is already here—it’s just not evenly distributed yet.

