This Week In Games: PC Pokemon, I Choose You

Netflix Australia Just Picked Up 21 Studio Ghibli Movies

The Best Gaming Podcasts For 2020 [Updated!]

In Japan, It's Now Easier For Tired Workers To Sleep At Work

Image: Bauhutte (All Images)

Japanese company Bauhutte, which specialises in gaming chairs and desks, is selling this “under-desk bed.” Is the fact that this product exists a good thing or a very bad one?

Apparently, it’s aimed at white-collar workers. Famitsu describes it as a way for office workers to take a quick power nap while at work.

When folded up, the bed is compact and can easily fit under a desk or computer station. But unfolded, the 4-centimeter mattress still offers enough support.

The under-desk bed is also being sold as beds in case of natural disasters, which could be useful in such an unfortunate situation.

In Japan, you sometimes hear stories of game developers and animators sleeping under their desks when things get overwhelmingly busy, so maybe this mattress would be beneficial. But crunch is awful and should be avoided. Products like this might help encourage it. No wonder it’s also being called shachiku beddo (社畜ベッド) or “corporate slave bed.”

Thanks, Roy for the tip! 

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au devolver-digital observation survey win

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey [Last Day!]

You've got one day left to win a whole truckload of stuff with our first reader survey of the year: several gaming packs from Five Star including a SEGA Mega Drive Mini bundle, vouchers for The Iconic, $300 of food from Deliveroo, and an Ultimate Gamer Pack for all your console gaming courtesy of Turtle Beach.
au best-of feature gaming-podcasts podcasts

The Best Gaming Podcasts For 2020 [Updated!]

Podcasts are great. Whether you're drifting off to sleep, driving in to work or trying to stay awake on the bus, podcasts are the perfect entertainment on the go. Luckily, for the avid gamer, there's a range of fantastic gaming podcasts around - here are a few of our favourites.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles