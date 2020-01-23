In Mythgard, Monsters Still Roam The Earth

Mythgard is a digital card game that, like most other digital card games, employs a ton of third-party artists to bring the cards to life.
What’s cool about it outside the game itself is that, unlike most video games on any platform, the artists responsible are credited within the game.
Here’s a selection of some of them.
By Livia Prima
Art by Tomas Duchek
By Jason Nguyen
By Saeed Ramez
By Bayard Wu
By Piotr Dura
By Max Kostin
