Inject Microsoft Flight Simulator Into My Veins, Thanks

Talking about Flight Simulator as the most visually appealing game of the next generation seems a bit weird, but god damn it's hard not to appreciate those clouds.

A string of short videos were uploaded to the official Microsoft Flight Simulator YouTube on Thursday, showing off various locations and weather settings. Some of the videos are a few seconds long. Others run for a full minute, which is plenty to enjoy the rolling clouds and detail in the distance. The cockpit view is incredible, too.

This game is shaping up to be the ultimate catharsis. Alpha invites were supposedly sent out earlier this week, with all players invited into the second alpha wave to have received their emails by tomorrow Australian time. Another development update will be posted at the end of next week, according to the official site.