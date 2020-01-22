It's A Lovely Morning In The LEGO Village, And You Are A Horrible Goose

A fan submission could see the Untitled Goose immortalised in a LEGO set. A post on the LEGO Ideas website means that an official goose-themed set could one day become a reality.

The submission is based on the opening area of the game, in which the titular goose terrorises an unfortunate gardener. As well as the two characters, the set idea features a sprinkler, an anti-goose sign, a hammer, and several picnic items.

HONK if you like this Untitled Goose Game project from #LEGOIdeas user A Fellow Player! If you really like today's Staff Pick, you can support the model over on LEGO Ideas here: https://t.co/ZRDzvcO5pi pic.twitter.com/7hcP8nkx1I — LEGO® IDEAS (@LEGOIdeas) January 20, 2020

There's no guarantee that the set ever gets made, but if you fancy helping out, you can offer your support via the website. An idea requires 10,000 votes before being considered for production (and there's also the small matter of developer House House's agreement). There's a long way to go, but the design has already hit its first major milestone, and was selected as yesterday's staff pick, so there's always a chance.

